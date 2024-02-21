More News:

February 21, 2024

Casino-like 'skill games' targeted in controversial City Council legislation

A bill looking to ban unregulated game machines in corner stores passed through the Committee on Public Safety after contentious hearings

Skill game ban City Council Chris Compendio/PhillyVoice

Electronic 'skill game' kiosk machines are prevalent in small grocery stores in Philadelphia, with many of the machines sold by Georgia-based software company Pace-O-Matic. The software company intends to file a lawsuit over the legislation.

Philadelphia City Council will soon vote on a bill looking to prohibit electronic skill games, which resemble slot machines seen in casinos, from corner stores and gas stations.

MORE: Four injured, college in lockdown following Allentown shooting

City Councilmember Curtis Jones introduced Bill No. 24001000, which passed unanimously through the Council's Committee on Public Safety.

The bill would make it unlawful for businesses to "operate any casino-style or skill game" that has cash involved and is unregulated by the state government. Due to the lack of regulation, the city is unsure how many machines are at businesses and where exactly they are.

Any business without a liquor or gambling license or doesn't have 30 seats for serving food and drink to customers would be affected. Businesses that violate the rule if enacted into law would receive a fine of $1,000.

Jones argued in a Tuesday afternoon committee hearing that the machines attract loiterers, potentially leading to crime, addiction and violence. 

Proponents of the bill, including Philly police commissioner Kevin Bethel, cited a Jan. 26 incident at a North Philly corner store where Alexander Spencer shot a police officer before being shot and killed himself. 

The corner store where the shooting took place has skill machines, and police encountered Spencer at one of the machines.

However, local business owners who have skill machines in their place argue that they bought the machines with the understanding that they were legal purchases. Business owners also cite the additional income that the machines bring them.

Software company Pace-O-Matic, which develops and sells skill machines, intends to file a lawsuit over the proposed law, 6ABC reports.

Statewide, Governor Josh Shapiro proposed in his budget that skill machines be legalized but with a 42% revenue tax collected by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. The budget estimates that the tax could bring $150.4 million to the state annually.

As Jones's bill has 10 sponsors, including himself, it has the support of more than the majority of City Council members, all but ensuring its eventual passage once it reaches the larger City Council.

