More News:

February 21, 2024

Four injured, college in lockdown following Allentown shooting

Muhlenberg College was under lockdown Tuesday night after a shooting near campus left four injured. Police say the area is now safe

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
022124 muhlenberg shooting jpeg Muhlenber College/Twitter

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Tuesday at 19th and W. Turner streets in Allentown, adjacent to the college.

Four people are injured after a shooting in Allentown near Muhlenberg College put the campus under lockdown. 

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Tuesday at 19th and W. Turner streets in Allentown, adjacent to the college, 6ABC reported. Four people arrived at a nearby hospital with what appeared to be gunshot injuries, the outlet reported. Students were issued a shelter-in-place alert, placing the campus on lockdown. 

Further details on the victims or what led to the incident have not been released, but police say there is no current threat to the community. 

Campus Safety and Police said they were made aware of the incident around 8:00 p.m. The activated lockdown procedures sent an alert via OmniAlert asking students to shelter in place. Around 9:00 p.m., campus safety posted that the lockdown had been lifted. 

"Once the incident was deemed complete, the lockdown was lifted," Muhlenberg Campus Safety wrote in a post about the incident. "There is no ongoing threat to the campus community at this time." 

On February 20th at approximately 2000 hours, Campus Safety and Police was made aware of an incident adjacent to campus...

Posted by Muhlenberg College Campus Safety & Police on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Muhlenberg College Police increased patrols and officer presence in high-traffic areas on campus, they said, and remained in contact with Allentown Police throughout the lockdown. 

Muhlenberg is a private liberal arts college with about 1,900 undergraduate students. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Allentown Schools Colleges

Videos

Featured

IBEW-Native-021624-EVJobs

Plug In Philly! EV industry jobs are revving up
Purchased - Excited black couple impressed entering new home together

7 dos and don’ts when buying a home

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

Horse gallops along I-95 early Tuesday before being corralled by police
I-95 Horse

Sponsored

Wells Fargo Center's transformation
Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Addiction

Can a mobile app help people tackle substance abuse? This Conshohocken company believes so
Substance Abuse App

Music

Lil Wayne, Nas and Jill Scott to headline 2024 Roots Picnic
Roots Picnic 2024 Lil Wayne

Flyers

Five thoughts: Flyers drop Stadium Series, crucial points in the playoff race to Devils
Brendan-Smith-Goal-Flyers-Devils-Stadium-Series-NHL-2.17.24.jpg

Family-Friendly

Ice sculpture festival returns to Roxborough's Pocket Park on Saturday
roxborough ice festival

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved