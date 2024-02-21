Four injured, college in lockdown following Allentown shooting

Four people are injured after a shooting in Allentown near Muhlenberg College put the campus under lockdown.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Tuesday at 19th and W. Turner streets in Allentown, adjacent to the college, 6ABC reported. Four people arrived at a nearby hospital with what appeared to be gunshot injuries, the outlet reported. Students were issued a shelter-in-place alert, placing the campus on lockdown.

Further details on the victims or what led to the incident have not been released, but police say there is no current threat to the community.

Campus Safety and Police said they were made aware of the incident around 8:00 p.m. The activated lockdown procedures sent an alert via OmniAlert asking students to shelter in place. Around 9:00 p.m., campus safety posted that the lockdown had been lifted.

"Once the incident was deemed complete, the lockdown was lifted," Muhlenberg Campus Safety wrote in a post about the incident. "There is no ongoing threat to the campus community at this time."



On February 20th at approximately 2000 hours, Campus Safety and Police was made aware of an incident adjacent to campus... Posted by Muhlenberg College Campus Safety & Police on Tuesday, February 20, 2024







Muhlenberg is a private liberal arts college with about 1,900 undergraduate students.

Muhlenberg College Police increased patrols and officer presence in high-traffic areas on campus, they said, and remained in contact with Allentown Police throughout the lockdown.