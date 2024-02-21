More Health:

February 21, 2024

Poison control calls about 'gas station heroin' have risen sharply in New Jersey

The CDC says ingesting Neptune's Fix, a supplement containing the unapproved drug tianeptine, puts people at risk of serious medical issues

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Supplements
Gas Station Heroin Source/FDA

Neptune's Fix is a brand of the drug tianeptine, which is not FDA-approved and has been linked to health complications in New Jersey. The liquids and tablets are sold at gas stations and other shops.

Products sold at New Jersey gas stations, convenience stores and smoke shops linked to a series of poisonings have prompted new warnings from federal health officials. 

The flavored liquid shots and tablets, sold as Neptune's Fix, contain the drug tianeptine — a type of antidepressant that is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It's informally called "gas station heroin" because its effects can produce sensations of euphoria that mimic heavier opioids, potentially putting people at risk of abusing the substance, according to the National Institutes of Health.

In November, the FDA warned that Neptune's Fix was being illegally sold with claims to improve brain function and treat anxiety, depression, pain, opioid use disorder and other conditions. Some countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America have approved tianeptine as a depression treatment. The drug is viewed by some as a possible alternative to opioids that could be used to treat pain and manage withdrawal symptoms, but it has drawn scrutiny from U.S. regulators in recent years due to concerns about its safety and the risk of addiction. Nine states have banned it.

New data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a "sharp increase" in calls made to New Jersey poison centers about tianeptine. There's also evidence that Neptune's Fix products may contain other substances, including synthetic cannabis, that aren't listed on their labels.

Between last June and November, the CDC documented 20 calls made to New Jersey poison control centers for medical complaints related to tianeptine. The state's previous baseline had been two or fewer calls per year. Three of the calls were from people who had more than one exposure to the drug. The calls came from people who live throughout the state and ranged from 28 to 69 years old.

The cases documented by the CDC included complaints about seizures, loss of consciousness, heart issues and other medical problems linked to tianeptine products. There were 13 hospitalizations, including seven people who were intubated. Six people reported complications from taking tianeptine with other substances. No deaths were reported.

Fourteen of the cases were directly traced to Neptune's Fix, whose main distributor, Neptune Resources LLC, agreed to a voluntary recall of its elixirs and tablets in January. A second distributor, Super Chill Products, also is recalling its flavored elixirs after receiving a separate recall notice from the FDA. Many of these products also are sold online.

The CDC warned that tianeptine also is sold under other brand names, including Pegasus and Zaza. The agency said tianeptine products may be adulterated and could put people at risk of having serious medical problems.

In the past, the FDA has documented harmful effects of tianeptine including agitation, drowsiness, confusion, sweating, rapid heartbeat, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slowed or stopped breathing, coma and death. The agency has urged consumers, distributors and retailers to immediately dispose of Neptune's Fix products or return them.

Some Neptune's Fix samples that were tested in a lab showed varying amounts of synthetic cannabinoids — manmade chemicals similar to those found in marijuana plants — while others contained only the listed ingredients tianeptine and kavain, the CDC said.

Some synthetic cannabinoid brands, such as K2 and Spice, are sold cheaply in gas stations and are considered potentially toxic. They've prompted health agencies to issue similar warnings in recent years due to health complications. Kavain comes from the dietary supplement kava, a pepper plant extract that has been linked to anxiety relief but is not FDA-approved. The FDA previously has warned that kava could be associated with liver injuries.

The New Jersey Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the CDC's findings, which were reviewed by researchers at Rutgers University.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Supplements New Jersey FDA CDC Recalls

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman on bike getting ECG

A personal approach to outpatient cardiac rehab
Purchased - volunteer group selfie outdoors

How civic engagement positively impacts mental health

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

Horse gallops along I-95 early Tuesday before being corralled by police
I-95 Horse

Entertainment

Wells Fargo Center's transformation
Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Addiction

Can a mobile app help people tackle substance abuse? This Conshohocken company believes so
Substance Abuse App

Music

Lil Wayne, Nas and Jill Scott to headline 2024 Roots Picnic
Roots Picnic 2024 Lil Wayne

Flyers

Five thoughts: Flyers drop Stadium Series, crucial points in the playoff race to Devils
Brendan-Smith-Goal-Flyers-Devils-Stadium-Series-NHL-2.17.24.jpg

Family-Friendly

Ice sculpture festival returns to Roxborough's Pocket Park on Saturday
roxborough ice festival

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved