More Health:

February 19, 2024

Can a mobile app help people tackle substance abuse? This Conshohocken company believes so

New Ocean Health Solutions has created a platform that provides tools for managing stress, anxiety and various behaviors that often accompany substance use disorders

By Nora Macaluso
PhillyVoice Contributor
Addiction Treatment
Substance Abuse App Provided Image/New Ocean Health Solutions

New Ocean Health Solutions has created an app designed to help people reduce substance use. It's not a standalone therapy, but instead helps people manage stress, anxiety and other behaviors that often accompany substance abuse.

Substance abuse is a growing problem, and it's one that many people either don't address or want support that extends beyond a therapist's office or peer group meeting.

That's the idea behind New Ocean Health Solutions' newest lifestyle app, Substance Use Management. The Conshohocken-based company says the program is designed to support adults facing substance use disorders and their families by providing educational content and activities that help manage substance use and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

MORECaught a cold or the flu? Don't take too much Tylenol, FDA warns

The program works as part of The Voyage, New Ocean's health and lifestyle management app. Designed in consultation with a substance abuse counselor, it's being marketed to employers, health plans and health systems.

Mobile, digital solutions provide "an environment for support" that helps people manage stress, anxiety and a range of behaviors that often accompany substance abuse, said Mike Musci, chief medical officer for New Ocean. "There's really good evidence" that these apps work, he said.

New Ocean's app provides management tools such as strategies for controlling sugar cravings, a common problem for people going through substance abuse, as well as tips on ways to de-stress and improve overall health, Musci said.

Family members can get guidance on how to help someone struggling with substance abuse, sometimes "even before they decide to get help for themselves," Musci said.

While not designed as a stand-alone therapy, Substance Use Management can be a "private, convenient way" for someone who thinks their substance use might be getting out of hand and wants to explore ways to control it, said Marnie Hall, New Ocean's chief marketing and strategy officer.

New Ocean rolled out the tool at the start of the year, and "very preliminary statistics" are encouraging, Musci said. "Seventy to 80 people since the first of the year have enrolled in the program," he said. "That's a lot of people who are starting to address their issues with substance abuse."

One of the program's early boosters is Dr. Patrick McElwaine, program director for Holy Family University's Masters of Counseling Psychology program and director of the university's Collegiate Recovery Program. New Ocean asked him to review the product, and he found it superior to other recovery-based apps because of the way it works with The Voyage to address other aspects of mental, physical, and emotional health.

"There's so much here that's a holistic view of really helping yourself," he said.

"This is going to come in really handy for individuals in recovery who are just starting" the recovery journey, McElwaine said. It could also be useful to therapists and psychiatrists, who may want to include it as part of an "action plan" for patients to use outside the office, he said.

"It's pretty unique" among apps aimed at controlling substance use, said McElwaine, who has been in recovery himself for 15 years. "I've tried a lot of them," he said.

"Things like physical activity, sleep and stress management are "all connected to somebody's substance use," he said. "If that's not being really focused on, there's a likelihood that they could revert back to their use."

The Voyage "doesn't replace therapy, but it could be beneficial to students" who might think their drinking, for example, is getting out of hand, McElwaine said. "Counseling centers are really overwhelmed at universities," he said.

App-based behavioral management programs "may or may not have been tested, as there are no requirements that companies conduct randomized trials before putting their products on the market," said Simon Goldberg, associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education's counseling psychology department. "But there is evidence that mental health apps in general can be effective, particularly if used in combination with in-person therapy," he said.

"There's no reason to think people couldn't benefit from these sorts of things," said Goldberg, who hasn't studied New Ocean's app specifically. "Bibliotherapy" — using reading as therapy — also has been used to improve mental health, he noted.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison's Center for Healthy Minds and its partner, nonprofit Healthy Minds Innovations, are studying a behavioral health app that uses meditation as a way of reducing stress and improving mental well-being, and "we're seeing clear evidence for beneficial effects that are sustained up to five months later in randomized trials that we're running," he said.

"With some of the substances, it can be harder to change behavior," Goldberg said. "We know opioid use disorder can be a pretty serious disorder, and in some cases it might take more than the availability of an app to really move the needle."

A study, he noted, found that an app aimed at supporting people with opioid addiction didn't have a significant effect on abstinence rates, though the researchers said it could benefit some people.

"One of the things I like to tell people is, apps are generally safe to experiment with, and if it works for you, that's great," he said.

Nora Macaluso
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Addiction Treatment Conshohocken Apps Technology

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Cooper -Moorestown Campus Exterior

Phase 2 of Cooper University Health Care’s Moorestown Campus coming this spring
Purchased - Woman on bike getting ECG

A personal approach to outpatient cardiac rehab

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Philadelphia's community compost network looks to grow roots in 2024
Community compost network

Entertainment

Wells Fargo Center's transformation
Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Health Stories

Dancing can provide a psychological boost – as this Philly-trained artist attests
Brice Johnson dance

Celebrities

Will Smith to play Iraq War veteran in upcoming thriller
will smith sugar bandits movie

Flyers

Five thoughts: Flyers drop Stadium Series, crucial points in the playoff race to Devils
Brendan-Smith-Goal-Flyers-Devils-Stadium-Series-NHL-2.17.24.jpg

Arts & Culture

Chinatown celebration intended to showcase neighborhood and push back against 76ers arena plans
Chinatown celebration

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved