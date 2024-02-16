More Health:

February 16, 2024

Don't let 'FDA-approved' or 'patented' in ads give you a false sense of security

Advertisers include these terms to instill confidence in buyers. But they often use them in misleading ways

By Michael Mattioli, Indiana University
Wellness Supplements
Advertising Supplements FDA Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Advertisers often misleadingly use the term 'FDA-approved' in an attempt to suggest supplements and beauty products are safe or effective, research shows.

If you've ever reached for a bottle of moisturizer labeled "patented" or "FDA approved," you might want to think twice. In a recent study of hundreds of advertisements, I found that supplements and beauty products often misleadingly use these terms to suggest safety or efficacy.

As a law professor, I suspect this is confusing for consumers, maybe even dangerous. Having a patent means only that you can stop others from making, using, selling or importing your invention. It doesn't mean the invention works or that it won't blow up in your face.

MORECaught a cold or the flu? Don't take too much Tylenol, FDA warns

"FDA approved," meanwhile, means a product's benefits have been found to outweigh its risks for a specific purpose – not that it's of high quality or low risk in general.

Led astray by the label

I wanted to know whether companies exploit these sorts of misunderstandings, so I analyzed hundreds of ads from print, television and social media that mention patents or FDA approval. I found that advertisers throw these terms around in confusing ways.

For example, I found an ad for a probiotic supplement stating, "The proof is in the patent"; an ad for an earwax removal product stating its "patented formula is safe, effective, and clinically proven"; and an ad for a headache remedy that made the words "FDA approved" a bold visual focal point.

Here's the concerning part: I looked at all kinds of products and found that these terms appear most often in ads for things you eat or rub onto your skin, such as supplements, insecticides, toothpaste and lotions.

That's probably no coincidence. Products like this aren't tightly regulated, yet consumers want to know they're safe. It seems likely that advertisers are name-dropping the government to make people think just that.

Risks to consumers − and to innovation

One danger is clear: Ads with vague references to government authorities could dupe consumers into thinking products are safer or more effective than they actually are. In fact, there's some evidence this is already happening.

Another risk is that this creates perverse incentives for business. Companies could chose to forgo actual innovation, focusing instead on securing dubious patents or regulatory nods to keep up in the advertising race.

These practices could distort competition, burden government agencies with frivolous patent applications and deter new entrants from competing in markets where they can't employ similar advertising tactics.

Questions remain

Even though my study has shed light on how often these tricky advertising methods are used, it leaves some big questions unanswered. What exactly makes consumers respond so favorably to terms like "patented" or "FDA approved"? And who is most likely to be confused by these tactics?

As a next step, I plan to conduct comprehensive surveys of consumers, along with in-depth interviews, to explore how these labels resonate emotionally. I hope to coordinate with researchers from psychology and media studies. Research along these lines could offer policymakers the robust evidence they need to make changes to the law.

What might those changes look like? For one thing, the law could make it easier for groups of consumers to sue in federal courts over misleading ads. The Federal Trade Commission could also place more of a burden on companies to prove their ads are honest. These changes could make a big difference in ensuring companies persuade shoppers without confusing them.

At a time when ads are everywhere and Americans are losing trust in institutions – and each other – the stakes for truthful product claims are high.

Michael Mattioli, Professor of Law and Louis F. Niezer Faculty Fellow, Indiana University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Michael Mattioli, Indiana University

Read more Wellness Supplements Philadelphia Medications FDA Advertising The Conversation Adult Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Cooper -Moorestown Campus Exterior

Phase 2 of Cooper University Health Care’s Moorestown Campus coming this spring
Purchased - Woman on bike getting ECG

A personal approach to outpatient cardiac rehab

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Bucks County man accused of beheading father now faces terrorism charges
Justin Mohn Terrorism

Entertainment

Wells Fargo Center's transformation
Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Children's Health

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 during pregnancy gives infants 6 months of protection, study shows
COVID-19 Vaccines Pregnancy

Shopping

Nike has plans to open store dedicated to its Jordan brand on Walnut Street
Nike World of Flight

Eagles

Report: Haason Reddick says he didn't ask to be traded
Haason-Reddick-Eagles-Trade

Entertainment

Cannabis-themed magic show 'Smokus Pocus' comes to Philly this month
smokus pocus magic show

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved