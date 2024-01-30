Video shows fatal police shooting that killed Alexander Spencer inside Fairhill corner store

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the officer-involved shooting that killed Alexander Spencer inside a Fairhill corner store Friday night.

The video, made public Tuesday, shows two officers attempting to restrain Spencer, 28, inside the Jennifer Tavern convenience store at Mascher and Cambia streets. Police said it shows both officers with their firearms upholstered when a gunshot strikes one of the officers, identified as Raheem Hall. Hall then can be seen drawing his gun and firing it into Spencer's back.

Police released the footage after Spencer's mother and others questioned Hall's use of lethal force. Over the weekend, a 34-second cell phone video of the police shooting was posted to Instagram. It shows the officers holding Spencer to the floor as two gunshots are heard.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the officers were conducting a "security check" of the area and seeking a person with a warrant for a non-fatal shooting when they entered the store. He did not say whether Spencer was the person they were seeking.

The officers did not activate their body cameras prior to the shooting, Bethel said. They have been placed on administrative leave, per police protocol.

Hall, a 33-year-old assigned to the 24th District, has been with the police department for six years, police said. The other officer's name has not been released.

PPD Officials Provide Update on Officer-Involved Shooting Posted by Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The surveillance footage shows the officers searching Spencer after approaching him and another man at the back of the store. Moments later, the officers move to restrain him and a physical scuffle ensues.

During the altercation, one of the officers was shot, police said. The video then shows a gun – which police said belonged to Spencer – sliding across the floor seconds before the injured officer shoots Spencer. A man in a red hoodie, identified by police as Jose Quinones-Mendez, 42, can be seen picking up the gun and fleeing the scene.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 has offered a $10,000 reward for information regarding Quinones-Mendez.

Hall suffered four gunshot wounds because he was shot as his leg was bent and the bullet traveled through his thigh and calf, Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore said.

Bethel said police will be transparent with their investigation of the shooting, but stressed that it will take time to complete. He expressed condolences to Spencer's family and acknowledged the concerns and anger sparked by the Instagram video, but also cautioned about "dangerous rumors" emerging about the shooting.

On Monday, Spencer's mother, Crystal Rodriguez, released a statement through the Abolitionist Law Center, questioning the police account of the shooting.

"A life was taken and his family deserves justice," Rodriguez said. "Another Black man killed by the police. Another name to add to the long list of names. ... He will not be able to make it to his son's first birthday party. He will not be able to walk his daughter to school on her first day. These children have to grow up without a father."

District Attorney Larry Krasner, who attended the press conference, said he would be be able to speak on the shooting in greater detail in the weeks to come. The investigation into the shooting will include an autopsy report and firearms examinations, he said.

The police department's internal affairs and shooting investigations units will be involved, as will the D.A.'s Office and the Citizens Police Oversight Commission.

"The truth has inherent value," said Krasner, emphasizing transparency and the length and the many steps of the investigation. "The truth has to come out."