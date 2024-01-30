Car crashes into tow truck before striking Family Dollar in North Philly

An early morning car crash in North Philly left a fiery mess of debris in front of a Family Dollar store.

Around 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, a Mercedes collided with a tow truck. The sedan proceeded to knock down a light pole and a traffic light pole, before colliding into a Family Dollar store.

The resulting crash damaged the metal gates of the Family Dollar and caused the sedan to catch fire. The Family Dollar store itself experienced fire damage, with the store's sign visibly charred as a result.

The sedan and the tow truck ended up on the sidewalk in front of the store. 6ABC reports that the driver of the sedan was rushed to a hospital.

The status of the tow truck driver is unknown, as are the circumstances that led to the crash. Philadelphia Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment and additional information.