More News:

January 30, 2024

Car crashes into tow truck before striking Family Dollar in North Philly

A sedan collided with a tow truck on North 22nd Street before a fiery crash into a Family Dollar store; the driver of the sedan has been hospitalized

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Accidents Crashes
Family Dollar North Philly crash Screenshot/Google Maps

A Family Dollar location at 2201 West Cambria Street (screenshot above) was the site of a fiery car crash around 3:00 a.m. The crash, caused by a sedan, knocked down a light pole and traffic light, leaving the vehicle and a tow truck on the sidewalk.

An early morning car crash in North Philly left a fiery mess of debris in front of a Family Dollar store.

Around 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, a Mercedes collided with a tow truck. The sedan proceeded to knock down a light pole and a traffic light pole, before colliding into a Family Dollar store.

MORE: SEPTA mechanical issue causes delays, passenger evacuation at York-Dauphin MFL station

The resulting crash damaged the metal gates of the Family Dollar and caused the sedan to catch fire. The Family Dollar store itself experienced fire damage, with the store's sign visibly charred as a result.

The sedan and the tow truck ended up on the sidewalk in front of the store. 6ABC reports that the driver of the sedan was rushed to a hospital.

The status of the tow truck driver is unknown, as are the circumstances that led to the crash. Philadelphia Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment and additional information.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Accidents Crashes Northeast Philadelphia Family Dollar Collisions Car Crashes

Videos

Featured

Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Wells Fargo Center’s $400 million private transformation near complete
Purchased - Woman suffering an anxiety attack alone

Health anxiety: What it is and how to manage it

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Escaped prisoner Shane Pryor apprehended on SEPTA bus in North Philly, police say
Shane Pryor apprehended

Sponsored

Health anxiety: What it is and how to manage it
Purchased - Woman suffering an anxiety attack alone

Men's Health

For some men with prostate cancer, active surveillance may be a better option than treatment
Prostate Cancer Active Surveillance

Entertainment

Colman Domingo to direct, star in movie musical about Nat King Cole
colman domingo nat king cole biopic

Eagles

Jason Kelce: I still want to be involved in the Eagles' organization
Jason-Kelce-Chiefs-Ravens

Food & Drink

Manayunk's Taqueria Amor celebrates Valentine's Day with Taylor Swift pop-up
taqueria amor manayunk taylor swift pop up

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved