January 30, 2024

SEPTA mechanical issue causes delays, passenger evacuation at York-Dauphin MFL station

Shuttle buses were in place late last night after what was initially reported as a possible derailment. Delays are still expected this morning

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
MFL Train derailment Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Initial reports of an evacuation on the Market Frankford line last night said it was a possible derailment, but officials this morning say it was a mechanical issue. Delays of up to 10 minutes are expected this morning.

Market-Frankford Line riders were evacuated from a train late last night due to a mechanical error that still appears to be causing delays. 

Passengers evacuated a Westbound train around 10:50 p.m. at the York-Dauphin station. Citing "track problems," SEPTA operated shuttle buses between Allegheny and Spring Garden while it turned off power to the tracks and investigated the issue. No one was hurt.

As of this morning, shuttle buses are no longer in place, but riders can still expect delays of up to 10 minutes due to problems with the equipment. 

The issue was initially attributed to a derailment by SEPTA and police, but the transit agency confirmed to PhillyVoice that the train had a mechanical issue. The car has since been moved to a rail yard for examination. 

"The train had a mechanical problem that was initially reported as a possible derailment," a spokesperson said in a statement to CBS3

SEPTA has been a cause for concern for many in the past few days. Residents in the Northwest started a petition against service cuts for the Chestnut Hill regional rail line that might take place due to budgeting issues. PA Sens. John Fetterman and Bob Casey and four House Democrats who represent the area encouraging the Biden administration to prioritize SEPTA

Michaela Althouse
michaela@phillyvoice.com

