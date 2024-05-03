More News:

May 03, 2024

Dog attack in West Philly leaves cane corso dead, 53-year-old man injured

A video shared on social media shows a police officer fatally shooting one of four canines that brought the man to the ground.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Dogs
Police shoot dog Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia police officer fatally shot a cane corso after four loose dogs attacked a 53-year-old man at Fairmount Avenue and Union Street in Mantua on Wednesday morning.

A Philadelphia police officer opened fire on a pack of dogs that attacked a 53-year-old man, killing a cane corso. 

The attack occurred at 10:16 a.m. Wednesday at Fairmount Avenue and Union Street. After a patrol officer was alerted to loose dogs in the area, he saw four dogs, including three pit bulls, attacking the man, investigators said. 

MORE: Drivers with illegally tinted windows can be fined $100 under new Philly law

The officer tried to distract the dogs by activating his sirens, but that proved ineffective, police said. He approached the scene and shot at the dogs, killing the cane corso. Cani corsi are bred to be guard dogs and often weight more than 100 pounds, according to the American Kennel Club.  

A disturbing video shared on social media shows the dogs bringing the man to the ground and barking and biting him. Several people can be seen briefly trying to intervene, and a person can be heard yelling for the officer to shoot at the dogs. The officer then fires an initial shot at the cane corso, but the dogs don't disperse. After several seconds, he fires three more, prompting the dogs to flee. The cane corso can be seen walking off before it falls over on the street. 

The 53-year-old man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment to his wounds. Police said he was in stable condition.

According to the police, the officer, whose name has not been released, was not hurt and did not have his body camera turned on. He was placed on administrative leave, per Philly police policy, because the shooting is under investigation.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Dogs Philadelphia Shootings Mantua Police West Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Medtronic - Percept RC

Penn Medicine neurosurgeon first in U.S. to implant new medical device for patients with Parkinson’s, epilepsy
Limited - S. 9th Street Italian Market - Greased Pole

Celebrate 110 years of culture at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival

Just In

Must Read

Education

Community College of Philadelphia seeks $20 million boost from city
Community College of Philadelphia

Sponsored

'IBEW Local 98 members are our foundation'
Limited - IBEW Local Union 98 - Members

Addiction

Drug users and unhoused people consider their next paths ahead of city's crackdown in Kensington
Kensington Addiction Homelessness

Entertainment

HonkyTonk country music bar to open on Wildwood boardwalk
wildwood honkytonk

Phillies

Checking in on recent former Phillies Craig Kimbrel, Rhys Hoskins and others
Craig-Kimbrel-Orioles_050224_USAT

Performances

Philly Sketchfest to return with a weeklong comedy festival
Adrienne Theater MacGuffin

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved