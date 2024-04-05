Philly bans license plate flippers, which allow drivers to evade tolls, parking tickets and police

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker signed three public safety bills from City Council this week, including one that bans the use of devices that allows drivers to switch or obscure their license plates with the click of a button.

Under the new law, people would be fined $2,000 for using "manual, electrical or mechanical" license plate flippers. The devices can be purchased online for as low as $75. Councilmember Mike Driscoll, who introduced the bill in February, likened them to those seen in James Bond movies.

City Council unanimously voted to approve the bill in late March. Councilmembers said license plate flippers allow drivers to avoid police investigations, tolls and parking tickets and often are used by illegal street racers.

License plate flippers have been banned in Texas and Washington, and Tennessee is considering legislation that would ban them. New York City has cracked down on the sale of license plate covers.

Parker also signed bills that enact an 11 p.m. curfew on certain businesses in Kensington and regulate electronic "skill game" machines in corner stores and gas stations.

"From Day One of my administration, I've been adamant that I will do everything in my power to restore order to Philadelphia," Parker said Thursday at the bill-signing ceremony in City Hall. "Because of this promise, I am proud to be signing these three pieces of legislation that will enhance public safety and quality of life in our neighborhoods.

"If you think you can commit crimes in this city and then evade detection by taking advantage of people or obscuring law enforcement's ability to identify you, I strongly encourage you to think again. We are working together, we will find you, and we will enforce the law."