SEPTA begins testing taller fare gates to combat turnstile jumping

SEPTA is testing new, taller gates designed to curtail fare skipping.

These 7-foot-eight-inch tall gates feature glass shields that separate after fare payment, a far cry from the usual turnstiles that individuals have been able to leap over or crawl under. SEPTA's rollout of the new fare gates began at 69th Street Transportation Center, which serves the Market-Frankford and Norristown High Speed lines.

"We need people to know that you must pay to get on SEPTA," said SEPTA CEO and general manager Leslie Richards, who demonstrated the new gates on Wednesday.

The transit authority says that the gates can hold back 90 pounds of pressure and utilize 3D imaging technology to detect fare evaders who trail and "piggyback" paying commuters through the gate. The gates were developed by Conduent Transport Solutions, Inc., who also implemented the SEPTA Key system.

SEPTA invested $1 million for the initial rollout of these fare gates. The authority plans to install 20 of the gates in the 69th Street Transportation Center by the end of the month for a three-month pilot program. Should the test phase prove successful, expect to see the new fare gates throughout the transit system.

“My wish is that we put it through the entire system," said Richards, per WHYY. "And when I say that, that would go through our subway system first. We would look at our trolley system second."

Richards hopes to expand the program to six other stations, which would be an additional investment of $15 million. Rolling out the gates to the wider transit system could reportedly cost a whopping $50 million.

By comparison, SEPTA estimates that the authority loses between $30 to $40 million a year in revenue due to fare evasions. That figure is up from SEPTA's $22.9 million estimate last year when it initially announced the new gates.

Last year, SEPTA said that the rollout of the fare gates would begin at the 13th Street and 34th Street Market-Frankford Line stations. Explaining the change to PhillyVoice, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said that the authority moved the pilot location to 69th Street because it is the authority's highest ridership hub.

"We can test it at entrances to multiple modes (Market-Frankford and Norristown High Speedline), and we generally have more space to work with at 69th Street than at most stations, so for starting something like this, it helps minimize disruptions to riders," said Busch.