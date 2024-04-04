Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Locked
Add a child page

More News:

April 04, 2024

SEPTA begins testing taller fare gates to combat turnstile jumping

The transit authority rolled out the nearly 8-feet-tall barriers at the 69th Street Transportation Center.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA fare gates 69th Street Transportation Center Provided Image/SEPTA Media Relations

The French-developed fare gates, pictured above at 69th Street Transportation Center, feature glass shields that can withstand 90 pounds of pressure and 3D imaging technology that can detect fare skippers.

SEPTA is testing new, taller gates designed to curtail fare skipping.

These 7-foot-eight-inch tall gates feature glass shields that separate after fare payment, a far cry from the usual turnstiles that individuals have been able to leap over or crawl under. SEPTA's rollout of the new fare gates began at 69th Street Transportation Center, which serves the Market-Frankford and Norristown High Speed lines.

"We need people to know that you must pay to get on SEPTA," said SEPTA CEO and general manager Leslie Richards, who demonstrated the new gates on Wednesday.

The transit authority says that the gates can hold back 90 pounds of pressure and utilize 3D imaging technology to detect fare evaders who trail and "piggyback" paying commuters through the gate. The gates were developed by Conduent Transport Solutions, Inc., who also implemented the SEPTA Key system.

SEPTA invested $1 million for the initial rollout of these fare gates. The authority plans to install 20 of the gates in the 69th Street Transportation Center by the end of the month for a three-month pilot program. Should the test phase prove successful, expect to see the new fare gates throughout the transit system.

“My wish is that we put it through the entire system," said Richards, per WHYY. "And when I say that, that would go through our subway system first. We would look at our trolley system second."

Richards hopes to expand the program to six other stations, which would be an additional investment of $15 million. Rolling out the gates to the wider transit system could reportedly cost a whopping $50 million.

By comparison, SEPTA estimates that the authority loses between $30 to $40 million a year in revenue due to fare evasions. That figure is up from SEPTA's $22.9 million estimate last year when it initially announced the new gates.

Last year, SEPTA said that the rollout of the fare gates would begin at the 13th Street and 34th Street Market-Frankford Line stations. Explaining the change to PhillyVoice, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said that the authority moved the pilot location to 69th Street because it is the authority's highest ridership hub.

"We can test it at entrances to multiple modes (Market-Frankford and Norristown High Speedline), and we generally have more space to work with at 69th Street than at most stations, so for starting something like this, it helps minimize disruptions to riders," said Busch.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia Public Transit Subway Market-Frankford Line

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Harford - Ladew Green

Harford County, Maryland: Your new favorite road trip
Limited - Destination Gettysburg 2

Visit Gettysburg in the springtime!

Just In

Must Read

Development

3 takeaways from Philly design panel's review of 76 Place proposal
76ers Arena CDR

Sponsored

Visit Gettysburg in the springtime!
Limited - Destination Gettysburg Main Image

Adult Health

Temple eye doctor explains the dangers of looking at the sun during an eclipse
040324solarretinopathy.jpg

Music

Made In America Festival canceled again for 2024
Made in america canceled

Phillies

Phillies to unveil City Connect uniforms this week
Phillies-City-Connect-Date

Movies

America's oldest drive-in theater to celebrate 90th anniversary
Shankweilers anniversary.png

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved