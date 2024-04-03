Robber who shot employees at Mayfair Pizza sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison

The gunman who robbed Mayfair Pizza in Northeast Philadelphia last year, shooting the owner's daughter and wife before he was subdued inside the restaurant, was sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison Wednesday, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Kaleb Bridges, 20, pleaded guilty in December to charges of Hobbs Act robbery and weapons offenses stemming from the March 8, 2023, incident.

Just before the restaurant closed that night, Bridges entered the shop at 7424 Frankford Ave. and drew a gun. He demanded that the cashier empty the money from the register into a bag, investigators said. The cashier, the owner's 34-year-old daughter, did as she was told and handed the bag to Bridges, who quickly pulled away before she was able to release her grip on it, prosecutors said.

Bridges then fired a shot at the cashier, who was struck in the shoulder and ducked behind the front counter for cover, police said.

The owner, who witnessed the shooting, confronted Briggs as he tried to leave the store. During a struggle between the two men, Bridges' gun fell to the floor. He was able to pick it back up and fire a second shot, which struck the owner's 65-year-old wife in the stomach, police said.

Multiple bystanders at the shop then helped the owner hold Brigdes down until police arrived and arrested him.

The owner's daughter was treated at a nearby hospital and released within hours. His wife spent several weeks in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

“While this crime occurred in a matter of minutes, it will long stay with the two women he shot and the witnesses who struggled to restrain him," said Jacqueline C. Romero, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Bridges was sentenced to 166 months in prison and five years of supervised release. The case was investigated by Philadelphia police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert E. Eckert because of the restaurant's role in interstate commerce covered by the Hobbs Act.