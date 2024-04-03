More News:

April 03, 2024

Nearly 40 animals rescued in Coatesville after kitten brought to SPCA

Brandywine Valley SPCA workers discovered dozens of animals in a now-condemned home. One person has been charged.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Pets
040324 Brandywine Bunny.jpeg Brandywine Valley SPCA/Facebook

A 1 lbs. kitten was brought to the Brandywine Valley SPCA with a severe leg injury. When police went to arrest the owner, they found almost 40 animals living in dire conditions, including a turtle and a rabbit (above).

One very small kitten has led to the rescue of almost 40 animals in Coatesville, officials said. 

The Brandywine Valley SPCA said that a one-month-old kitten who weighed 1 lb. was brought to Animal Protective Services Officers as they were responding to a report of a stray dog. The kitten, named Roo, was injured and wrapped in duct tape. When officers went to the suspect's home with a search warrant, they found 38 animals including a dog, turtle and rabbit all living in dire conditions.  

MORE NEWS: Bernard Hopkins, Tim Witherspoon featured in new boxing documentary 'In the Company of Kings'

Brandywine said that officers also found a deceased kitten on the premises, and the home has since been condemned.

"One tiny maimed kitten may have saved dozens of animals, who are now counting on us," Brandywine SPCA wrote in a Facebook post about the incident. 

One tiny maimed kitten may have saved dozens of animals, who are now counting on us. A 1-month-old kitten we are...

Posted by Brandywine Valley SPCA on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 

Roo was wrapped in duct tape when she was found, Brandywine said, covering a severe, infected wound on her front leg. She was rushed to the SPCA's West Chester Campus where the medical team amputated her leg to stop the infection, which they said saved her life. 

According to Brandywine Valley, some of the animals had infected eyes, untreated wounds and upper respiratory infections. A suspect was charged in Roo's case with one felony count of aggravated cruelty and two misdemeanor counts for cruelty and neglect. Dozens of other charges are pending for the other animals.  

The animals will all be available for adoption once they've been treated and medically cleared. In the meantime, Brandywine is asking for donations to assist with the animals' medical care. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Pets Coatesville Fundraisers SPCA Adoptions Animals Animal Cruelty

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Harford - Ladew Green

Harford County, Maryland: Your new favorite road trip
Limited - Johnston County - Sodo Sopa Hog Cakes

Savor bourbon & BBQ in Benson, NC

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly's street-sweeping program expands for 2024
Street Sweeping Philly

Sponsored

Visit Gettysburg in the springtime!
Limited - Destination Gettysburg Main Image

Adult Health

Lack of sleep could increase risk of high blood pressure, study says
sleep high blood pressure

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts unveils new solar eclipse doughnut
Solar eclipse Federal Donuts

Phillies

Phillies to unveil City Connect uniforms this week
Phillies-City-Connect-Date

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to host day camps for kids in April
museum of the american revolution day camps

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved