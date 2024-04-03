Nearly 40 animals rescued in Coatesville after kitten brought to SPCA

One very small kitten has led to the rescue of almost 40 animals in Coatesville, officials said.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA said that a one-month-old kitten who weighed 1 lb. was brought to Animal Protective Services Officers as they were responding to a report of a stray dog. The kitten, named Roo, was injured and wrapped in duct tape. When officers went to the suspect's home with a search warrant, they found 38 animals including a dog, turtle and rabbit all living in dire conditions.

Brandywine said that officers also found a deceased kitten on the premises, and the home has since been condemned.



"One tiny maimed kitten may have saved dozens of animals, who are now counting on us," Brandywine SPCA wrote in a Facebook post about the incident.

Roo was wrapped in duct tape when she was found, Brandywine said, covering a severe, infected wound on her front leg. She was rushed to the SPCA's West Chester Campus where the medical team amputated her leg to stop the infection, which they said saved her life.

According to Brandywine Valley, some of the animals had infected eyes, untreated wounds and upper respiratory infections. A suspect was charged in Roo's case with one felony count of aggravated cruelty and two misdemeanor counts for cruelty and neglect. Dozens of other charges are pending for the other animals.

The animals will all be available for adoption once they've been treated and medically cleared. In the meantime, Brandywine is asking for donations to assist with the animals' medical care.

