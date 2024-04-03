More News:

April 03, 2024

Nicetown rowhome fire kills 60-year-old man and hospitalizes others

Firefighters say 12 people were inside the house when the blaze ignited. Neighbors helped several escape through a back window.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Nicetown rowhome fire Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire on the 1900 block of Dennie Street. The blaze killed one person and sent several other people to local hospitals.

A fire that ignited in a Nicetown home early Wednesday morning left one man dead and left several people with injuries, including a woman who jumped from the second floor to escape.

The blaze started on the first floor of a three-story rowhome on the 1900 block of Dennie Street, authorities told NBC10. Firefighters responded at 2:10 a.m. and encountered flames and heavy smoke throughout the home.

A 60-year-old man was found dead on the first floor, officials said. Behind the home, firefighters found a 38-year-old woman suffering from "serious injuries" that she incurred after jumping from the second floor. 

Fire officials said 12 people were inside the rowhome when the fire broke out. Neighbors helped many of the residents escape by helping them out a back window. They included an 18-year-old woman with an infant, another man and woman, and four children.

The 38-year-old woman was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment, along with a 24-year-old man who had smoke inhalation, CBS Philadelphia reported. At least five other residents were taken to hospitals, including the mother and her infant.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, which was placed under control. According to firefighters, smoke alarms were not set off or ringing by the time they arrived, and they are investigating any possible damage to them.

