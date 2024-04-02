I-95 North shuts down for emergency repair after truck strikes bridge

In another instance of what feels like nonstop repairs, I-95 Northbound is closed after a truck hit an overhead bridge in Port Richmond.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, a large cylinder on an oversized vehicle struck a Conrail bridge, resulting in a closure of I-95 North approaching the Betsy Ross/Aramingo Avenue Interchange. The closure began at 10 p.m. on Monday for bridge repairs and will last several days, though PennDOT did not specify exactly how many.

PennDOT directed northbound travelers to take the Betsy Ross/Aramingo Avenue Interchange (Exit 26) before turning right on Aramingo Avenue, then taking another right on Adams Avenue to get on the I-95 North ramp.

PennDOT also advises that the ramp from Castor Avenue to northbound I-95 will be closed and detoured during construction.

As a result of the truck mishap, Atlantic City Rail Line service between 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill, New Jersey is suspended in both directions. Substitute bus services will transport passengers between the two stations in the meantime.

Electronic message boards on I-76, I-276, I-476 and other routes in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will inform drivers of alternate routes.

A single lane on I-95 North closed last Monday for "high priority" repairs of bridges and structural supports. The planned closure, which was part of a $37.4 million project, only lasted until last Wednesday, March 27.