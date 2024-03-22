Bridge repairs will shut down lanes along I-95 next week

Lanes on I-95 will narrow next week as PennDOT begins a multi-million dollar project to repair bridges along the highway in Philadelphia.

Drivers traveling northbound on I-95 between Wolf and Christian streets will start feeling the impact Monday. Beginning at 9 p.m., a single lane along that stretch of highway will be closed, followed by two lanes starting at midnight and in effect through 5 a.m. These closures will last during those times through Wednesday.

The closures are part of a $37.4 million effort to execute "high priority" repairs and replacements to 27 bridges. The work will include fixing degraded bridge decks, weld cracks, concrete beams, railings and structural steel. Crews will also remove debris under the bridges and clean and repaint 11 overhead steel signs. The highway lights are getting an upgrade, too, to LED bulbs.

PennDOT cautions drivers to budget more time into their commute, as traffic congestion and delays are expected. The work hinges on the weather, the department added. Earlier this month, rainstorms canceled planned closures of I-95 South to continue the highway cap expansion over Penn's Landing.

The bridge repairs won't be the only source of road closures in the coming days. MLK Drive and sections of Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Kelly Drive will shutter over the weekend in preparation for the Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon and 7K. Even more streets will shut down, at least partially, as the racers take their marks on Sunday morning.

