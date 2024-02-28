I-95 South to close overnight next week for highway capping project

A portion of I-95 will close for four nights next week as part of the $329 million project to expand the cap over the highway at Penn's Landing.

Beginning Monday night, all southbound lanes will close between the I-676 and Callowhill Street exit in Center City and the Morris Street on-ramp in Pennsport. The lanes will be closed each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The I-676 East on-ramp to I-95 South also will be closed during the same time frame.

When all lanes are closed, drivers will be redirected to the Girard Avenue Interchange at Exit 23 or Callowhill Street at Exit 22 and onto Columbus Boulevard. They can re-enter I-95 South at the Morris Street on-ramp in South Philadelphia.

Drivers coming from I-676 should take the Benjamin Franklin Bridge exit and then follow Sixth Street and Race Street to pick up Columbus Boulevard. They can enter I-95 South at the Morris Street on-ramp.

The lanes are being closed to allow contractors to install a temporary barrier and repaint the lanes so that traffic shifts away from the media. This will give construction crews space to begin constructing new piers at Walnut and Chestnut streets.

The capping project is being done so that a park can be built over I-95 and Columbus Boulevard, better connecting Old City to the Delaware Riverfront at Penn's Landing. The park will include an ice rink, memorials, gardens, an amphitheater, a café and a pavilion. It is slated to open in 2019.

Construction began in September. Portions of I-95 and Columbus Boulevard have been closed at times to demolish the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge and the Chestnut Street bridge to its north. Last weekend, I-95 South was closed from I-676 to Morris Street for 36 hours due to work related to the project.