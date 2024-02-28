More News:

February 28, 2024

I-95 South to close overnight next week for highway capping project

Beginning Monday night, all lanes will be shut down between I-676 and Pennsport from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation I-95
I-95 Closure March 4-8 Hargreaves Jones Associates/DRWC

I-95 South will close between the I-676 and Callowhill Street exit and the Morris Street on-ramp for four nights next week so work can continue on the $329 million project to expand the highway cap near Penn's Landing.

A portion of I-95 will close for four nights next week as part of the $329 million project to expand the cap over the highway at Penn's Landing.

Beginning Monday night, all southbound lanes will close between the I-676 and Callowhill Street exit in Center City and the Morris Street on-ramp in Pennsport. The lanes will be closed each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The I-676 East on-ramp to I-95 South also will be closed during the same time frame.  

Also, one I-95 South lane will be closed between Market and South streets in Center City each night from 7-11 p.m. 

PennDOT recommends drivers avoid the area during the closures, if possible. 

When all lanes are closed, drivers will be redirected to the Girard Avenue Interchange at Exit 23 or Callowhill Street at Exit 22 and onto Columbus Boulevard. They can re-enter I-95 South at the Morris Street on-ramp in South Philadelphia.

Drivers coming from I-676 should take the Benjamin Franklin Bridge exit and then follow Sixth Street and Race Street to pick up Columbus Boulevard. They can enter I-95 South at the Morris Street on-ramp. 

The lanes are being closed to allow contractors to install a temporary barrier and repaint the lanes so that traffic shifts away from the media. This will give construction crews space to begin constructing new piers at Walnut and Chestnut streets.

The capping project is being done so that a park can be built over I-95 and Columbus Boulevard, better connecting Old City to the Delaware Riverfront at Penn's Landing. The park will include an ice rink, memorials, gardens, an amphitheater, a café and a pavilion. It is slated to open in 2019.

Construction began in September. Portions of I-95 and Columbus Boulevard have been closed at times to demolish the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge and the Chestnut Street bridge to its north. Last weekend, I-95 South was closed from I-676 to Morris Street for 36 hours due to work related to the project. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation I-95 Philadelphia I-676 Construction PennDOT Penn's Landing

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A young woman getting vaccinated at the doctor's office

It’s not too late to get vaccinated for the flu, COVID-19, and RSV
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Automated license plate readers will be installed on 4 Delaware River bridges
022724_Ben_Franklin_Bridge license readers.max-800x600.jpg

Sponsored

7 dos and don'ts when buying a home
Purchased - Excited black couple impressed entering new home together

Adult Health

Nearly 2 million Americans are using kratom yearly, but it is banned in multiple states
Kratom Health Effects

TV

'Jeopardy!' legend Cris Pannullo falls in first round of Tournament of Champions
cris pannullo jeopardy tournament champions loss

Phillies

Phillies team bus involved in accident; players, staff OK
Phillies-Cap-Hat-Glove-Logo

Parties

Mütter Museum to host Radiant Ball in honor of Marie Curie
Radiant ball Marie Curie

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved