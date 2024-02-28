More News:

February 28, 2024

Escaped prisoner Alleem Bordan spotted in West Philly, police say

Authorities responded to a reported sighting at 52nd Street and Parkside Avenue, but missed him

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Escape
Alleen Bordan sighting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

U.S. Marshals are now part of the search for Alleen Bordan, the prisoner who escaped police custody at Episcopal Hospital on Monday. Authorities responded to a reported sighting in West Philly on Tuesday, but missed him.

Philly police and the U.S. Marshals Service are continuing to search for Alleem Bordan, the prisoner who escaped custody at Temple Health's Episcopal Hospital on Monday morning.

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to 52nd Street and Parkside Avenue in West Philly, near Fairmount Park, after Bordan was spotted in the area, FOX 29 reported. Authorities told the station that they "just missed him."

Bordan, 29, was arrested Sunday for allegedly stealing a car from a food delivery driver three days earlier. Police said they found him sleeping in the vehicle. He was taken to Episcopal Hospital on Monday morning after he complained of back pain. 

After the hospital discharged Bordan, authorities said he broke free from the officers escorting him back to a police vehicle. Surveillance footage shows him running through a gas station parking lot.

Anyone with information about Bordan's whereabouts can call 911 or contact Philly police at (215) 686-TIPS.

Bordan joins a growing list of prisoners in the Philly region who have escaped custody in the last year. Last month, authorities caught alleged murderer Shane Pryor, 17, four days after he escaped custody outside Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was being treated for an injured hand.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Escape Philadelphia U.S. Marshals Service Police West Philadelphia Prisoners

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A young woman getting vaccinated at the doctor's office

It’s not too late to get vaccinated for the flu, COVID-19, and RSV
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Automated license plate readers will be installed on 4 Delaware River bridges
022724_Ben_Franklin_Bridge license readers.max-800x600.jpg

Sponsored

7 dos and don'ts when buying a home
Purchased - Excited black couple impressed entering new home together

Adult Health

Nearly 2 million Americans are using kratom yearly, but it is banned in multiple states
Kratom Health Effects

TV

'Jeopardy!' legend Cris Pannullo falls in first round of Tournament of Champions
cris pannullo jeopardy tournament champions loss

Phillies

Phillies team bus involved in accident; players, staff OK
Phillies-Cap-Hat-Glove-Logo

Parties

Mütter Museum to host Radiant Ball in honor of Marie Curie
Radiant ball Marie Curie

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved