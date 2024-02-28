Escaped prisoner Alleem Bordan spotted in West Philly, police say

Philly police and the U.S. Marshals Service are continuing to search for Alleem Bordan, the prisoner who escaped custody at Temple Health's Episcopal Hospital on Monday morning.

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to 52nd Street and Parkside Avenue in West Philly, near Fairmount Park, after Bordan was spotted in the area, FOX 29 reported. Authorities told the station that they "just missed him."

Bordan, 29, was arrested Sunday for allegedly stealing a car from a food delivery driver three days earlier. Police said they found him sleeping in the vehicle. He was taken to Episcopal Hospital on Monday morning after he complained of back pain.

After the hospital discharged Bordan, authorities said he broke free from the officers escorting him back to a police vehicle. Surveillance footage shows him running through a gas station parking lot.

Anyone with information about Bordan's whereabouts can call 911 or contact Philly police at (215) 686-TIPS.

Bordan joins a growing list of prisoners in the Philly region who have escaped custody in the last year. Last month, authorities caught alleged murderer Shane Pryor, 17, four days after he escaped custody outside Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was being treated for an injured hand.