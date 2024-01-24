Police search for 17-year-old accused of murder who escaped custody outside CHOP

A 17-year-old prisoner accused of murder escaped from custody Wednesday while being transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in University City.

Shane Pryor fled from the parking lot outside CHOP's emergency room at 34th and Spruce streets just before noon, police said. He had been taken to the hospital from the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center to be treated for a hand injury. When he got out of a prison transport car, he fled from guards in the parking lot at CHOP, police said.

At about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, police were searching the Buerger Building, an outpatient center at 3500 Civic Center Blvd., according to an alert sent to CHOP employees. All patients, their family members and nonessential staff in that building were instructed to leave the property. Then at about 4:15, all remaining CHOP employees inside Buerger were instructed to leave the building.

Pryor is accused of killing a woman in 2020 and has been in prison since. Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, of the Philadelphia police, declined to discuss the specifics of the charges against Pryor during a briefing Wednesday afternoon..

Earlier information from police said the teen had been last seen headed toward University Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard. He was wearing a blue sweater, blue sweatpants and flip flops, police said. He's about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds, with braided hair. Authorities said Pryor is considered dangerous.

Police shared photos o Pryor on social media:

After his escape, Pryor entered several buildings in the area using public entrances, Vanore said. Police were searching buildings and reviewing surveillance video to find him. There also are K9 units in the area searching a five-level underground parking garage.

Vanore said Pryor was not wearing handcuffs or other restraints when he exited the vehicle that transported him to the hospital. It's unclear whether Pryor was wearing handcuffs or other restraints while riding to CHOP, Vanore said.

"Obviously, the prison should have handcuffs," Vanore said, referring to the Juvenile Justice Services Center. "I don't know their procedures. That would be a question for later in time."

Police plan to search areas where Pryor has known relatives in the city. Investigators believe he was trying to leave the area of the hospital and University City.

The University of Pennsylvania also issued an alert to students and staff about Pryor's escape. No campus buildings were locked down, but officials urged people to use caution and to avoid the Civic Center Boulevard area.

Anyone with information about Pryor can call 911 or Penn Police at (215) 573-3333.