Police search for prisoner who escaped custody at Episcopal Hospital

A prisoner escaped police custody early Monday morning while being discharged from Temple Health's Episcopal Hospital, according to authorities.

Alleem Bordan, 29, allegedly fled the hospital in West Kensington at 6:42 a.m. Police say he was in custody over an alleged car theft, and handcuffed at the time of his escape. It is unclear how exactly he escaped the officers, who took him to the hospital after he complained of pain.

Court documents show that Bordan was arrested Sunday. He faces additional charges of recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and resisting arrest. His bail is currently set at $200,000.

Bordan previously had been arrested in Philadelphia on drug charges in 2015. He is also awaiting trial for alleged assault and illegal firearm possession; he was arrested on those charges in Upper Darby Township in 2021. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call (215) 686-TIPS or 911.

