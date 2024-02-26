Man electrocuted after falling onto Broad Street Line tracks

A man died after falling onto the subway tracks at the City Hall stop on the Broad Street Line early Monday morning.

The man, whose name has not been released, fell onto the tracks on the southbound side of the station and came into contact with the electrified third rail, and was electrocuted, NBC10 reported. Emergency personnel pronounced the man dead on the scene and removed his body.

The incident occurred before subway service began at 4:30 a.m, according to SEPTA. Afterward, SEPTA ran shuttle buses between Girard and NRG stations. Subway service was partially restored, with trains avoiding the City Hall stop, before normal service was fully restored around 6 a.m.

Officials are still investigating the cause of death, but they don't suspect foul play, according to NBC.



Early Sunday morning, police responded to an assault on the concourse of the Broad Ridge Spur at Eighth and Market streets. Investigators said a man repeatedly hit another man with a hatchet. A 28-year-old man believed to be the suspect was taken into custody later in the day, but he did not have the hatchet with him at the time of his arrest.