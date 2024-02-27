More News:

February 27, 2024

NBA G League player injured in shooting outside Olney nightclub

Terry Roberts, a guard for the Long Island Nets, was shot in the chest Sunday morning near the 5th Street Lounge, police say. No arrests have been made.

NBA G League player Terry Roberts was shot in the chest early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Philadelphia, authorities said. He's expected to make a full recovery.

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting outside a nightclub in Olney on Sunday morning that seriously injured a player for the NBA G League's Long Island Nets.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. outside the 5th Street Lounge on the 5900 block of North 5th Street, authorities said. Officers found 23-year-old Terry Roberts suffering from a single gunshot wound in his upper chest. He was taken to Jefferson Einstein Hospital and listed in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation found that multiple people had gotten out of a silver Nissan Altima and fired toward people standing outside the nightclub. A private security guard returned fire, but police said it was unknown whether any of the suspects were struck. The Nissan fled the scene shortly after the gunfire.

Roberts is a guard for the Brooklyn Nets' developmental league team in Long Island. Hours before the shooting, he played in a G-League game at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, where he scored 15 points in a win against the Mexico City Capitanes. Roberts is a Long Island native and played his final college basketball season at the University of Georgia. 

A team spokesperson for the Long Island Nets said Roberts' condition has improved since Sunday.

“Terry Roberts was the victim of a crime on Sunday morning in Philadelphia, and we are in the process of gathering more information about the incident," the spokesperson said. "He is currently in stable condition, and he is expected to make a full recovery. Our thoughts are with him and family at this time."

On Monday, 6ABC reported Roberts had driven to Philadelphia as a favor to a friend and a gun fight broke out while they were visiting the nightclub.

"It's been tough," Terrace Roberts, his father, told the TV station. "An avalanche of emotions, internal pain and handling the situation at hand."

Philadelphia police said the shooting investigation is ongoing.

