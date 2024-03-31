More than 50 arrests made after demonstration shuts down portion of I-676, police say

More than 50 arrests were made Saturday following a large demonstration that temporarily shut down parts of Interstate 676 in both directions in Center City, authorities say.

Just before 4 p.m., about 350 members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation rushed onto I-676 westbound, blocking traffic while holding signs protesting violence overseas, 6ABC reported.

Police were dispatched for traffic control, and a stretch of the highway was shut down for at least two hours in both directions as police diverted vehicles off the road, FOX29 reported.

All lanes on I-676 westbound were shut down between the New Jersey State Line and PA 611/Broad Street, and all lanes on I-676 eastbound were shut down between Broad Street and 8th Street.

According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the protesters in the demonstration were "demanding an end to the U.S.-Israeli genocide in Gaza."

At one point in the protest, about 320 of the demonstrators left I-676 peacefully to walk through Center City and protest in front of City Hall, authorities say.



The people who remained on the highway, blocking traffic, were arrested by state police. Troopers told 6ABC they made 58 arrests in the incident. The demonstrators who were arrested will be processed at the state barracks in Belmont, officials say.

Philadelphia police also said they made at least two arrests and issued citations.

The highway was cleared and reopened around 8 p.m.