More News:

March 31, 2024

More than 50 arrests made after demonstration shuts down portion of I-676, police say

About 350 members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation rushed onto the highway and blocked traffic around 4 p.m. Saturday, authorities say; I-676 was cleared and reopened around 8 p.m.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Demonstrations Protests
interstate 676 traffic protest Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A large demonstration shut down portions of I-676 in Center City on Saturday. Over 50 arrests were made, police say.

More than 50 arrests were made Saturday following a large demonstration that temporarily shut down parts of Interstate 676 in both directions in Center City, authorities say.

Just before 4 p.m., about 350 members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation rushed onto I-676 westbound, blocking traffic while holding signs protesting violence overseas, 6ABC reported. 

MORE: Teenager charged for January SEPTA shooting released amid video evidence

Police were dispatched for traffic control, and a stretch of the highway was shut down for at least two hours in both directions as police diverted vehicles off the road, FOX29 reported. 

All lanes on I-676 westbound were shut down between the New Jersey State Line and PA 611/Broad Street, and all lanes on I-676 eastbound were shut down between Broad Street and 8th Street. 

According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the protesters in the demonstration were "demanding an end to the U.S.-Israeli genocide in Gaza."

At one point in the protest, about 320 of the demonstrators left I-676 peacefully to walk through Center City and protest in front of City Hall, authorities say. 

The people who remained on the highway, blocking traffic, were arrested by state police. Troopers told 6ABC they made 58 arrests in the incident. The demonstrators who were arrested will be processed at the state barracks in Belmont, officials say.

Philadelphia police also said they made at least two arrests and issued citations.

The highway was cleared and reopened around 8 p.m.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Demonstrations Protests Philadelphia Center City Police I-676 Traffic Vine Street Expressway

Videos

Featured

Limited - Johnston County - Redneck BBQ Lab Burnt Ends

Savor bourbon & BBQ in Benson, NC
Limited - Main Article Image for City of Philadelphia

Explore a career with the City of Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Local ports prepare to take on ships diverted from Baltimore
032924 Baltimore Ports.jpg

Sponsored

Journey through Ireland's unique regions
Limited - Eyeries

Health News

Bird flu has infected U.S. dairy cows for the first time, but the risk to the public is low, health officials say
Bird Flu Cows

Food & Drink

Center City Pretzel Co. ready to reopen 18 months after fire
Center City Pretzel Reopening

Phillies

Phillies 2024 preview: Experts predict World Series win for Fightins
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-2024-Preview

Entertainment

'Fabulous, irreverent, campy' Black-Tie GayBINGO returns April 6
BTGB 2023_AlbertYee (218).jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved