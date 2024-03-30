More News:

March 30, 2024

Teenager charged for January SEPTA shooting released amid video evidence

Surveillance video showed that Zaire Wilson, 16, was not involved in the in the fatal shooting of another teenager.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Charges
15th Street Station Zaire Wilson shooting charges dropped Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police arrested teenagers Zaire Wilson and Quadir Humphrey for the 15th Street Station shooting, saying that Wilson brandished a gun. But surveillance footage disproves that, said the District Attorney's office.

A 16-year-old has been cleared of all charges related to a fatal shooting at 15th Street Station after an investigation showed that he was not involved.

The shooting took place on Jan. 11 on the station's Market-Frankford Line westbound platform. Tyshaun Welles, 16, was struck in the head by a stray bullet after a shooter opened fire at a crowd. Welles died of his injuries on Jan. 16. 

Zaire Wilson, 16, and Quadir Humphrey, 18, were arrested separately at the scene for the shooting. Police at the time said that Wilson had pulled out a gun before Humphrey began firing.

Wilson, however, maintained his innocence. Surveillance footage showed that Wilson was "clearly not involved" in the shooting and that Humphrey had acted alone, said Jane Roh from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office in an email.

According to Roh, the footage was not immediately available to the district attorney's office after Wilson's arrest.

As a result, the office requested a hearing on the matter. On Feb. 29, the district attorney's office dropped all charges against Wilson and Judge Joffie Pittman ordered his release. Wilson was reunited with his family soon after.

“When presented with evolving or new information, the criminal legal system should move as quickly in the interest of justice," said District Attorney Larry Krasner in the email. "...whether that means being prepared to meet the Commonwealth’s burden at trial or releasing from detention people who did not actually participate in a crime."

Meanwhile, the district attorney's office is still prosecuting Humphrey for murder and other related charges. 

