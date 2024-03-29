Hit-and-run in Grays Ferry kills 65-year-old man, police say

A 64-year-old man was struck and killed by a car that then fled in the Grays Ferry on Thursday night, according to police.

The hit-and-run happened at 10 p.m. on the 2900 block of Grays Ferry Avenue, authorities say. The man, whose name has not been released, was crossing the street when a car traveling eastbound hit him.

According to police, the man incurred severe injuries to his head and body. He was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 10:12 p.m.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle was a "charcoal color" Dodge Charger. The car ran a red light and hit the man, dragging him about 100 feet before fleeing the scene, investigators said.

Surveillance video from a nearby business corroborates witness accounts, police said. Investigators also are examining surveillance video from a SEPTA bus.

Police found car parts from the Charger, the man's boot and his possible cellphone at the scene.