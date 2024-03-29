More News:

March 29, 2024

Hit-and-run in Grays Ferry kills 65-year-old man, police say

A Dodge Charger ran a red light and struck the man as he was crossing the street, investigators say.

By Chris Compendio
Grays Ferry hit and run Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on the 2900 block of Grays Ferry Avenue on Thursday night.

A 64-year-old man was struck and killed by a car that then fled in the Grays Ferry on Thursday night, according to police.

The hit-and-run happened at 10 p.m. on the 2900 block of Grays Ferry Avenue, authorities say. The man, whose name has not been released, was crossing the street when a car traveling eastbound hit him.

MORE: One teen killed, another injured in Germantown shooting, police say

According to police, the man incurred severe injuries to his head and body. He was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 10:12 p.m.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle was a "charcoal color" Dodge Charger. The car ran a red light and hit the man, dragging him about 100 feet before fleeing the scene, investigators said.

Surveillance video from a nearby business corroborates witness accounts, police said. Investigators also are examining surveillance video from a SEPTA bus.

Police found car parts from the Charger, the man's boot and his possible cellphone at the scene. 

