March 28, 2024

One teen killed, another injured in Germantown shooting, police say

Investigators are looking for three suspects who fled on Wister Street on Wednesday night. No arrests have been made.

By Chris Compendio
Police are looking for three suspects believed to be involved in a shooting in Germantown that killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a 17-year-old on Wednesday night.

Police responded to reports of gunshots at Germantown Avenue and Wister Street at 6:37 p.m., investigators said. A 16-year-old boy who was shot in the upper back was taken to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m. A 17-year-old who was shot in the right hip was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

A stray bullet struck nearly struck a 55-year-old man who was driving by at the time of the shooting, police said. The bullet struck his driver's side window and passed through his sleeve, but did not strike the man. He is cooperating with the investigation, police said. 

Police are looking for three suspects, including two shooters. Surveillance footage shows that the suspects are young and fled on foot, heading east on Wister Street, investigators said. They were wearing dark clothing at the time. No arrests have been made. 

Investigators said they found seven spent shell casings from two semi-automatic weapons. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

