Search ends for 6-year-old girl swept away by Chester Creek

The recovery efforts to find the 6-year-old girl who fell into the Chester Creek last weekend have ended unsuccessfully.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chester officials said they had "exhausted all available resources" in the search for Li'najah Brooker.

"These resources have included small and large craft boat teams, dive teams, underwater and aerial drones, sonar devices, security footage, U.S. Coast Guard choppers, and scent canines," a social media post from the Chester government read. "Upon completion of the searches, still nothing has been found."

The search began Saturday after Brooker was swept away in Chester Creek amid heavy rain. Three girls were playing by the creek, near Eighth and James streets, around 6:55 p.m. when two of them slipped and fell into the water. Though one girl was able to get out, Brooker was still believed to be in the creek, a tributary of the nearby Delaware River.

By Sunday, the search and rescue operation had turned into a recovery effort.

"It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge this outcome," Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said Tuesday in a statement given to NBC10. "Our hearts ache for the family as they navigate through unimaginable grief. To the family, please know that the entire community stands with you during this incredibly difficult time."

Although the girl was not a student at the Chester Upland School District, the district is offering grief support services to people impacted by the loss.

The city and school district provided links to the following resource:

• Call 988 for mental health emergencies.

• Text HOME to 741-741 to be connected with text-based crisis support.

• Call the Delaware County Crisis Connections Team at 1-855-889-7827 for 24/7 mobile mental health support.

• Peter's Place, a center for grieving families and children, can be reached online or by calling (610) 687-5150.

• The Delaware County Department of Human Services - Mental Health has resources available.

• The Dougy Center, a national organization for grief and trauma support and resources, also offers assistance.