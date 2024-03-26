One killed, one injured in shooting at Frankford bus terminal

One man was killed and another injured in a double shooting at SEPTA's Arnott Transportation Center in Frankford Monday night.

The shooting took place at approximately 4:49 p.m. at Griscom and Arnott Streets, the Inquirer reported. The location serves as both a bus terminal and a stop on the Market-Frankford Line. One man was shot in the chest and another once in the back and twice in the leg.

The man who was shot in the chest was transported to Temple University Hospital. He was pronounced dead around 5:17 p.m.

The other man was also taken to Temple in a private vehicle and is in stable condition, officials say.

Police have not made any arrests or offered a motive, CBS Philadelphia reported, but they did recover a gun found at the scene. SEPTA is aware of the incident, the outlet said, but hasn't offered any other information.



This shooting follows a string of incidents on or around SEPTA vehicles, including a mass shooting on March 6 at a bus stop in Burholme that left eight teens injured.

Earlier that week, another teenager was killed and four others injured after someone opened fire on a SEPTA bus. Another man was also shot and killed when he got off a bus in a separate incident a few days prior.