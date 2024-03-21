Alleged lookout arrested in Burholme bus stop shooting that injured 8 teens

A boy alleged to be the lookout for the shooters who opened fired at a bus stop in Burholme on March 6 injuring eight Northeast High School students, has been arrested, police said Thursday

Jeremiah Jefferson, 15, of Northeast Philly, is the fifth suspect charged in the connection with the shooting. Police said he will face the same offenses as the four suspects apprehended earlier this month: attempted murder, eight counts of aggravated assault, conspiracy and related gun charges and other offenses.

RELATED: Fourth suspect arrested in Northeast Philly bus stop shooting

Police also said that shooting may have been connected to other incidents, and that one of the teens charged in the March 6 shooting, Ahnile Buggs, has been charged with murder for another shooting.

"We have a lot more evidence to go through," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said during a press conference. "So there are other incidents we believe are connected. We have other people that might be linked to these people. So we're working. We also are still asking that if you know anything about these individuals in these cases, to call us."

Eight students were shot as they were about to board a SEPTA bus near Five Points intersection, at Cottman and Rising Sun avenues. Surveillance video shows three gunmen emerge from a dark blue Hyundai Sonata stopped in a Dunkin' Donuts parking lot, fire more than 30 shots at the group waiting for the bus and then flee in the car, which was driven by a fourth suspect. All of the victims are now in stable condition, authorities said.

Jefferson allegedly had been in the Dunkin' Donuts before the shooting and was in communication with the other suspects while they were in the vehicle, police said.

"(Jefferson) identified some people for them," Vanore said. "He described them and sent pictures to them while they were inside the car, and the communication went back and forth. He even says at one point, 'I'm wearing this type of clothing, don't cook me' and then at the point where they were leaving to Dunkin Donuts to walk to the bus stop, he types the word 'go' ... The three individuals exit the car and walk towards the bus stop and commit the shooting."

Four other suspects previously had been arrested. Asir Boone, 17, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in Alexandria, Virginia. He is scheduled to be brought to Philadelphia, where he will be charged, on Friday. Jamaal Tucker and Buggs, both 18, and Jermahd Carter, 19, also were arrested.

Vanore said police are "not done," and are now looking at several other incidents, including homicides and non-fatal shootings, that they believe could be connected to the March 6 shooting.

One shooting, in particular, occurred on Feb. 15 at the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue, when 20-year-old Kristopher Dowling was shot multiple times and found on the road by officers. Dowling later died at Temple Hospital. Police said they have a warrant for Buggs, who had been in custody since his arrest, and he will be charged with homicide in that case.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting on March 4, when a pair of shooters opened fire on a Route 6 SEPTA bus in Ogontz, killing 17-year-old Dayemen Taylor and injuring four others. Police released photos of the suspects' sweatshirts on Monday.

Vanore said the shootings may stem from an ongoing dispute between two neighborhood groups.

"We do believe they're connected. We don't have the exact motive of why those targets were picked. We just don't." Vanore said of the March 4 and March 6 incidents. "But we're looking at that. And we're just getting started with this. We're not in any way done with this investigation."

Anyone with information can contact Philly police on their tip line at (215) 686-8477.