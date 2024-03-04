More News:

March 04, 2024

17-year-old killed, 4 others injured in shooting at SEPTA bus stop on North Broad Street

Police say two people opened fire near the intersection with Godfrey Avenue in Ogontz. A 71-year-old woman was among the people hurt.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
SEPTA Bus Shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 17-year-old was killed and four other people were injured Monday when two people opened fire on SEPTA bus in Ogontz, Philadelphia police said. Among those hurt was a 71-year-old woman riding the bus.

A teenager was killed and four other people were injured Monday afternoon when two people opened fire on SEPTA bus in Ogontz, police said Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. as a Route 6 bus made a stop and passengers were boarding near the intersection of Broad Street and Godfrey Avenue, investigators said.

MORE: Police release photos of suspect wanted in fatal shootings at Fairmount Park

A 17-year-old male, believed to be the target of the shooting, was killed after being struck several times, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said during a press conference near the scene.

Another male, 15, was grazed on the shoulder by a bullet. A second 15-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks. Both were taken to taken to Jefferson Einstein Hospital.

On board the SEPTA bus, a 71-year-old woman was struck in the forehead, and a 49-year-old woman was grazed on her right arm.

The four who survived are expected to recover from their injuries, police said. No weapons have been found and police have not released any information about the suspected shooters.

"We're going to continue to go after these individuals who cause harm in our community every day," Bethel said.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area and from the SEPTA bus.

The quintuple shooting happened a day after a man was fatally shot when he got off a Route 59 SEPTA bus in the Oxford Circle neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia. Investigators said that shooting occurred after an argument on the bus. The man was identified Monday as 27-year-old Sawee Kofa, whose family said they had moved to Philadelphia after escaping civil war in Liberia in 2001. No arrests have been made in that shooting.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings North Philadelphia Buses SEPTA Crime

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

I-95 reopens after multivehicle crash causes closures Sunday morning
i-95 multi-vehicle crash road closure

Sponsored

7 dos and don'ts when buying a home
Purchased - Excited black couple impressed entering new home together

Illness

People with COVID-19 can stop isolating once they are fever free and feeling better, CDC says
COVID-19 Isolation CDC

Arts & Culture

Atlantic City to debut its largest mural in June
atlantic city largest mural

Flyers

Tyson Foerster finds goal-scoring touch right when the Flyers need it most
Tyson-Foerster-Goal-Celebration-Flyers-Lightning-NHL-2.28.24.jpg

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Show to bring art and antiques to Fairmount in April
Philadelphia Show 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved