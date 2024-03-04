17-year-old killed, 4 others injured in shooting at SEPTA bus stop on North Broad Street

A teenager was killed and four other people were injured Monday afternoon when two people opened fire on SEPTA bus in Ogontz, police said Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. as a Route 6 bus made a stop and passengers were boarding near the intersection of Broad Street and Godfrey Avenue, investigators said.

A 17-year-old male, believed to be the target of the shooting, was killed after being struck several times, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said during a press conference near the scene.

Another male, 15, was grazed on the shoulder by a bullet. A second 15-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks. Both were taken to taken to Jefferson Einstein Hospital.

On board the SEPTA bus, a 71-year-old woman was struck in the forehead, and a 49-year-old woman was grazed on her right arm.

The four who survived are expected to recover from their injuries, police said. No weapons have been found and police have not released any information about the suspected shooters.

"We're going to continue to go after these individuals who cause harm in our community every day," Bethel said.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area and from the SEPTA bus.

The quintuple shooting happened a day after a man was fatally shot when he got off a Route 59 SEPTA bus in the Oxford Circle neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia. Investigators said that shooting occurred after an argument on the bus. The man was identified Monday as 27-year-old Sawee Kofa, whose family said they had moved to Philadelphia after escaping civil war in Liberia in 2001. No arrests have been made in that shooting.