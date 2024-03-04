More News:

March 04, 2024

Police release photos of suspect wanted in fatal shootings at Fairmount Park

Thurston Cooper, 49, and Krystina Chambers, 38, were found dead Thursday night outside Mount Pleasant Mansion

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Fairmount Park Suspect Philadelphia Police/X

Philadelphia police released photos of a suspect wanted in the fatal shootings of Thurston Cooper and Krystina Chambers in Fairmount Park on Feb. 29, 2024.

Philadelphia police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting two people Thursday near the historic Mount Pleasant Mansion at Fairmount Park.

Investigators released six photos of the man Monday morning. He is suspected of killing Thurston Cooper, 49, and Krystina Chambers, 38, both of Philadelphia. Their bodies were found together at 11 p.m. Thursday on the 3800 block of Mount Pleasant Drive. The mansion, located on Lemon Hill, has been closed to the public since last year. 

MOREVideo showing city official's arrest on Vine Street Expressway is 'very concerning,' Mayor Parker says

Police said Cooper and Chambers appeared to have been killed "execution-style." Cooper was shot in the head; Chambers was shot in the head and chest.

Police described the suspect as a man with a heavy build and said he had been wearing a black Dallas Cowboys hat. A $40,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the killings.

Police said anyone with information about the shootings can call the homicide unit at (215) 686-3334.

