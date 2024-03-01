More News:

March 01, 2024

Man, woman killed in 'execution style' shooting in Fairmount Park, police say

Their bodies were found Thursday night near Mount Pleasant Mansion on Lemon Hill, investigators say

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Fairmount Park shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A man and a woman were fatally shot near the historic Mount Pleasant Mansion in Fairmount Park, police say. The man was shot in the head; the woman was shot in the chest and head.

A 48-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were shot to death in the Lemon Hill section of Fairmount Park, Philadelphia police said.

Their bodies were found at 11 p.m. Thursday on the 3800 block of Mount Pleasant Drive – near the historic Mount Pleasant Mansion, which has been closed to the public since last year.

MORE: Escaped prisoner Alleem Bordan captured by U.S. Marshals in Cambria County

Police said the man was shot in the head; the woman had gunshot wounds to her chest and head. Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC that three shell casings were found near the bodies.

"At this point, it appears they were both shot (and) killed execution-style, not only because they're lying next to each other," Small told the station. He said evidence suggests at least three shots were "fired from a semiautomatic handgun or handguns."

The names of the people killed have not been released. Police said the woman had a Philly address. 

There are no known suspects or motives. Police said they planned to examine surveillance footage from Mount Pleasant Mansion as part of the investigation.

