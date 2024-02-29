More News:

February 29, 2024

Escaped prisoner Alleem Bordan captured by U.S. Marshals in Cambria County

The 29-year-old fled from police after receiving treatment at Episcopal Hospital in East Kensington on Monday.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
U.S. Marshals have captured escaped inmate Alleem Bordan, 29, who ran away from Philadelphia police on Monday morning after he was discharged from Episcopal Hospital in East Kensington. He had been arrested for allegedly stealing a car.

Alleem Bordan, the prisoner who escaped from police custody at Temple Health's Episcopal Hospital, was captured Thursday in Cambria County by the U.S. Marshals Service after more than three days on the run, officials said.

Bordan was taken into custody at a home in Johnstown, more than 200 miles away from Philadelphia, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Ryan Clark said. He allegedly had been driven there with help from people aware of his situation and taken to a house where he knew the residents. Bordan has a criminal history in Johnstown, Clark said.

Bordan did not resist arrest when U.S. Marshals went to the home, Clark said. He allegedly told authorities he was aware of the news reports about his escape. He is being held at Cambria County Prison and awaiting extradition. 

Authorities have not yet determined whether anyone else will face charges for helping Bordan, Clark said. 

Bordan, 29, was arrested Sunday for allegedly stealing a car from a food delivery driver on Feb. 22. Police found him sleeping in the vehicle, which was parked on the 1100 block of Frankford Avenue in Fishtown. He was later taken to Episcopal Hospital in East Kensington to be treated for back pain.

After he was discharged, Bordan broke free from the officers who were escorting him to a police car. Surveillance video shows him running through a gas station parking lot while still handcuffed. Footage also shows him enter a home nearby a short time later and then get into a gold Hyundai that left the area, investigators said.

On Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Marshals went to a home on Columbia Avenue, near Fairmount Park, in an effort to find Bordan after his criminal history helped trace him to the property, police said. Bordan allegedly opened the door and rushed past police, jumping down a 30-foot embankment to get to the SEPTA tracks below. He then ran north to escape from investigators.

That was the final time Bordan was seen before he was captured.

Police had warned that Borden was "possibly armed" and offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest. Clark was not armed when he was taken into custody, Clark said. He's expected to be charged with escape in addition to charges stemming from the alleged car theft. 

Bordan is one of several prisoners in the Philly region who have escaped custody in the last year. Last month, authorities caught alleged murderer Shane Pryor, 17, four days after he escaped custody outside Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was being treated for an injured hand.

