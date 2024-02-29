A chonky cat's fur is going viral for looking like Jason Kelce's face

February 29, 2024
We've all played this game before. A photo goes viral on social media with a prompt for people to debate whether they see one thing or another in it. You try to flex your brain to unsee what you saw at first so you can see the other thing. One of your parents sends it to you weeks after you saw it.
Well, here's another one — and the best one yet. A viral photo of a very well-fed cat has been making the rounds again after periodically going viral over the last year or so. A recent post on X, formerly Twitter, shows the photo of a finger pointing at the cat's fur pattern that either looks like two turtles swimming or a panda. If you see the turtles, you're supposedly more left-brained (logical) and if you see the panda, you're more right-brained (creative).
If you see Jason Kelce, you're just smiling because this is hilariously spot-on and perfect. One person pointed out the resemblance this week and the photo has been a gift to Eagles fans during the doldrums of the offseason.
Jason Kelce https://t.co/vJQh5Gl5ZZ— erin 🇺🇦🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@SekeltheAwesome) February 23, 2024
This looks a bit like if Kelce were made into a Pac-Man character, gumball or Terrance and Phillip-style Canadian on "South Park." The cat even has little gray hairs sprinkled in like Kelce's beard!
The photo has popped up on a number of social media sites since at least 2022, inspiring different Rorschach-type interpretations. Many people have said the fur pattern looks like the muscle-bound "Street Fighter" character Zangief.
I see Zangief pic.twitter.com/7P9GZW0PoN— Larz Anderson (@aswodclk) February 24, 2024
https://t.co/fK3tG69f25 pic.twitter.com/wvTqxlo6zg— Dr. Doug 🥼💊💉🧪 (@RaptorBreath) February 24, 2024
Others think it looks like Mr. T, NBA player Rudy Gobert, and "Zach Galifianakis with one of those fascist haircuts."
Kelce, 36, had a childhood cat named Flash that he and his brother Travis "loved," their mother Donna told People earlier this month. Jason and his wife, Kylie, now own two dogs — a pair of Irish wolfhounds named Winnie and Baloo. But during a Christmas bonus episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kylie explained to Travis that she's been working on getting a family cat.
"Here's the deal, I told Jason that I want to get a cat," Kylie said. "And he told me no."
Not that anyone should use memes as a guide for life decisions, but this is clearly a sign that Jason should change his mind — and maybe do the same about his possible retirement while he's at it. Bottom line, NFL players are not too macho for cats. Kelce should have a talk with Warrick Dunn, who was way ahead of his time in the late 1990s before there was big money in being a cat guy.
Warrick Dunn is never doing Cat Fancy again. https://t.co/8b8mdC7Jg6 pic.twitter.com/syTA2GgvjP— Ryan Fowler (@FulltimeFowler) August 20, 2019