A chonky cat's fur is going viral for looking like Jason Kelce's face

We've all played this game before. A photo goes viral on social media with a prompt for people to debate whether they see one thing or another in it. You try to flex your brain to unsee what you saw at first so you can see the other thing. One of your parents sends it to you weeks after you saw it.

Well, here's another one — and the best one yet. A viral photo of a very well-fed cat has been making the rounds again after periodically going viral over the last year or so. A recent post on X, formerly Twitter, shows the photo of a finger pointing at the cat's fur pattern that either looks like two turtles swimming or a panda. If you see the turtles, you're supposedly more left-brained (logical) and if you see the panda, you're more right-brained (creative).