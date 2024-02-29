More Sports:

February 29, 2024

Phillies are getting rid of Dollar Dog Night, introducing 'buy-one, get-one' hot dog night

Dollar Dog Night will be no more at Citizens Bank Park and the Phillies will now be introducing a "BOGO Night" hot dog promotion.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Dollar-Dog-Night-Phillie-Phanatic Bill Streicher/for PhillyVoice

The Phillies are discounting their Dollar Dog Night promotion.

Dollar Dog Night at Citizens Bank Park is now a thing of the past. The Phillies announced on Thursday that the team is move on from their Dollar Dog Night promotion. In its place will be "buy-one, get-one" hot dog promotion.

The Phillies released dates for the ballpark's "BOGO Dog Night" events and included some other information:

The Phillies are also announcing dates for Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Nights on April 2 and April 16, where fans can buy one hot dog at regular price and get the second hot dog for free at concession stands throughout the ballpark. This modification to the previous Hatfield Phillies Franks Dollar Dog Nights is based on the organization’s ongoing commitment to provide a positive experience for all fans in attendance.

Things had been getting a little rowdy on Dollar Dog Night, which included fans throwing hot dogs onto the field. That's obviously not something this fan base should be doing and it ruins the spirt of something that many people love. 

As for the BOGO Nights...

April 2 is a Tuesday 6:40 p.m. game against the Cincinnati Reds.

April 16 is a Tuesday 6:40 p.m. game against the Colorado Rockies.

Shamus Clancy

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

