Video showing city official's arrest on Vine Street Expressway is 'very concerning,' Mayor Parker says

Celena Morrison, Philadelphia's executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs, and her husband were arrested by a Pennsylvania State Police trooper on the Vine Street Expressway following a traffic stop Saturday, authorities say. Some of the incident involving the city official was captured on video and has since been circulating on social media.

Around 9 a.m. on Saturday, a state trooper initiated a traffic stop on I-76 westbound — by mile marker 344.9 — on a gray Infiniti sedan after "multiple Vehicle Code violations were observed," state police said in a release. Before the trooper made contact with the driver of the Infiniti, a green Dodge sedan arrived and parked behind the trooper's patrol vehicle.

The trooper approached the Dodge, and the driver of that car became "verbally combative," refused lawful orders and resisted arrest on multiple occasions, according to police. While the trooper attempted to arrest the operator of the Dodge, the driver of the Infiniti approached the trooper and "interfered with Trooper's attempt at making arrest," police say.

Both individuals were arrested for resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and other related charges, according to police.

State police did not identify the people involved, but Mayor Cherelle Parker identified Morrison in a series of posts about the incident on X, formerly Twitter. Morrison was the driver of the Infiniti, the vehicle that was initially pulled over, while her husband Darius McLean was the driver of the Dodge, 6ABC reported.

In Parker's posts on Saturday, she referred to video of the incident as "very concerning." Her posts read:

"Earlier today, a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper executed a car stop on the Vine Street Expressway in Philadelphia, reportedly for a Motor Vehicle Code violation. Celena Morrison, the City’s executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs, was in the vehicle that was stopped. ... A video circulating on social media that depicts a portion of the incident is very concerning to me, and I will have no further comment until the investigation has been completed."

A video of the incident, allegedly captured by Morrison, shows a person who Morrison refers to as her husband lying on the ground on the shoulder of the highway as the trooper stands over him trying to restrain his wrists.

Morrison can be heard saying, "That's my husband, please."

She then yells, "I work for the mayor!"

The unidentified trooper can be heard yelling back, "Shut the f*** up."

“Please just stop,” McLean says to the trooper while on the ground. He then says, “It’s because I’m Black.”

“It’s not ‘cause you’re Black,” the trooper replies.

“Yes it is!” Morrison says.

The trooper then approaches Morrison, telling her to "Turn around." A scuffle appears to happen and the phone drops to the ground and only captures audio for the remainder of the video.

"He just punched me," Morrison can be heard saying.

Rue Landau, the first openly LGBTQ member of City Council, also responded to the video of the "deeply disturbing interaction" in a post on X.

"The footage is alarming," Landau wrote on Saturday. "As we wait for more information about the incident, my office and I will continue to stay in touch with the Parker Administration, the state and other city officials to ensure transparency and to investigate further.

"Videos like this one circulating showing excessive force from police can be traumatic. Please be sure to take care of yourself and if you need assistance processing please consider reaching out to mental health professionals, loved ones, and available resources."

A representative of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office told NBC10 on Sunday that they have not yet made any decisions on possible charges following the incident and that a decision would be determined after "a thorough, even-handed investigation." Anyone with information can contact the district attorney's Special Investigations Unit at DAO_SIU@phila.gov or 215-686-9608.

