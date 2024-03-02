Shooting turns into car crash on I-476 North, closing highway for hours

A chaotic scene between two vehicles on I-476 Friday afternoon led to a temporary shutdown on the highway. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an event where the driver of one vehicle shot at another, resulting in a car crash.

The driver of a blue Honda Civic had shot at another vehicle while traveling northbound near mile marker 12. The shooting led to the two vehicles colliding. State Police responded to the incident around 12:30 p.m., per NBC10.

By the time police arrived, the blue Civic was immobile on a hill off the highway as a result of the crash. An ambulance took the driver of the Civic, a 62-year-old man, away for injuries to Paoli Hospital, reported CBS Philadelphia.

The victim in the other vehicle was a 41-year-old man; also in the vehicle was his 8-year-old son. Neither were injured in the shooting or the car crash.

Though the incident delayed traffic for nearly two hours, activity on I-476 commenced as normal in both directions before 3 p.m. on Friday.

Police are investigating any motives behind the shooting and have not announced any charges for the suspect.