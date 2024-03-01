Driver caught on video punching crossing guard in Lebanon County

Pennsylvania State Police are trying to identify a driver who got in a fight with a crossing guard at a bus stop in Lebanon County earlier this week, punching the man in the middle of an intersection in Fredericksburg.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. at the corner of North Pine Grove Street and East Main Street, state police said. Security footage from a nearby property captured the interaction on video.

The crossing guard stepped into the roadway to block an oncoming car that had crept into the crosswalk just past a stop sign. When the crossing guard shouted for the driver to pay attention, the driver leaned on the horn and moved his car forward to strike the guard. The guard smacked the car's hood and then walked around to the driver's side door.

The driver immediately stepped out of his car and threw a punch at the guard. After a brief scuffle, the driver shoved the guard to the ground and caused him to spill his drink into the street. As the driver got back in his car, the crossing guard tossed his empty cup into the closing car door. The driver then turned right and drove off from the scene.

Neighbor Alisha Korb, who witnessed the fight, told WGAL 8 in Lancaster that she was shocked by what she saw. She said the crossing guard is well-liked by parents and children in the area.

"I didn't know what to think, really. I couldn't believe he did it, actually," Korb said of the driver.

State police said they are reviewing additional surveillance video and searching for the driver. Authorities did not provide a description of the vehicle. Anyone with information can call Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown at (717) 865-2194 and reference incident number PA2024-264835.