Third suspect arrested in shooting of 8 teens at bus stop in Northeast Philly, reports say

A third person has been arrested in connection with the shooting in Northeast Philadelphia that injured 8 teenagers at a SEPTA bus stop last Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Investigators have said they are searching for four people in the case.

The identity of the person taken into custody Tuesday afternoon has not yet been made public. Police declined to comment on the arrest, which happened on Academy Road, 6ABC reported. The suspect, who is 19, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals, the Inquirer reported.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

This arrest comes after authorities said Monday they had charged two 18-year-olds, Jamaal Tucker and Ahnile Buggs, with the shooting near the intersection of Cottman and Rising Sun avenues in the city's Burholme neighborhood. Three gunmen had fired more than 30 shots at a group of people waiting to board a SEPTA bus that pulled up to the intersection around 3 p.m. The suspects fled in a stolen Hyundai Sonata driven by a fourth suspect, investigators said.

All of the people injured in the shooting are students at Northeast High School, which is less than a mile away from the shooting scene.

Police released surveillance video of the shooting last week that showed the suspects emerging from the dark blue Hyundai and firing into the crowd. Police located the vehicle hours after the shooting and determined it had been connected to the theft of a second car. A gray Kia Sportage had been parked where the Hyundai was initially reported stolen days before the shooting.

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, investigators said they are still working to determine whether there is a connection between the shooting in Northeast Philly and another shooting at a SEPTA bus stop in Ogontz two days earlier that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured four others.