Medical assistant charged with sexually assaulting women at urgent care in Abington

A medical assistant allegedly posed as a nurse at an urgent care clinic in Abington and sexually assaulted two women, police said.

Ramon Garcia, 33, was arrested Monday at Carbon Health Urgent Care in the Baederwood Shoppes on the Fairway, where the alleged assaults occurred, investigators said.

Garcia allegedly told a woman who had come to the urgent care for a pre-employment drug screening that she had been randomly selected to "be observed" while urinating into a cup, investigators said. After she provided the sample under Garcia's watch, he allegedly gave the woman his phone number and asked her if she would go on a date with him.

During the investigation of that incident, a second woman told police that Garcia had inappropriately touched her twice during an examination on March 9, investigators said. Garcia allegedly had introduced himself as a nurse at the front desk, led her to an exam room, instructed her to undress and examined her. Garcia allegedly asked her if she was in a relationship and gave her his phone number before she left the office.

Garcia's job description only involved signing in patients, taking vital signs and drawing blood if directed to do so by a physician, police said. He was not trained or authorized to conduct physical exams or observe patients providing urine samples.

Police are investigating whether there are additional women who have not yet come forward with similar experiences at the clinic. Garcia began working at the Abington clinic last July and may have previously worked at Carbon Health Urgent Care locations in Montgomery Township and Dresher, investigators said.

Garcia is charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and invasion of privacy.

Police said anyone with information can call the Abington police special victims unit at (267) 536-1102.