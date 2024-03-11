Do you wear makeup while exercising? Here's how it may affect your skin

There are various reasons people might wear makeup while exercising — whether it's to feel more confident or because their gym bags are missing makeup wipes. But new research suggests that it may be beneficial to go barefaced when working out.

Wearing foundation cream during aerobic exercise may cause skin dryness and clog pores, according to a study published last week in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology.

Their study involved 43 healthy college students – 20 men and 23 women. For the study, foundation cream was applied to half of each person's face – on the forehead and upper cheek. The other half of the face remained bare. The researchers measured their skin for moisture, elasticity, pores and oils before and after a 20-minute treadmill exercise.

After the workout, all participants had increased moisture on their faces. But there was more moisture in the areas where makeup was applied. Researchers also found that pore size increased in areas covered by makeup, which may be due to the cosmetics clogging the pores. Clogged pores can promote acne formation.

Oils decreased where makeup was applied, and increased where the face was kept bare. This suggests that wearing foundation while exercising can interfere with the skin's ability to maintain proper oil levels, potentially leading to issues like clogged pores, dry skin and acne.

Given the results, the researchers said people with dry skin conditions should not wear makeup when exercising.

"According to this study, wearing heavy makeup like cream foundation during exercise can potentially lead to skin problems such as clogged pores due to sweat accumulation," Dongsun Park, a corresponding author on the study, told Healthline. "Therefore, it is recommended to opt for lighter makeup or oil-free products to maintain healthy skin during exercise."

While the study focused on cream foundation, powder makeup also could interfere with proper skin function during workouts, according to Everyday Health. Eye makeup, such as mascara or eyeliner, also may cause skin issues like irritation, itching, rashes and infection, experts say.

People who want to wear makeup while working out can opt for products that are noncomedogenic, which refers to a skincare product or cosmetic that is specially formulated not to cause blocked pores, Park said. Some lighter-coverage foundation alternatives include BB creams or beauty balms.

People who exercise with makeup on should use makeup wipes to remove the makeup immediately after the workout ends, researchers said. They then should wash their face with a gentle cleanser and water as soon as possible.