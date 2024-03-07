More Health:

March 07, 2024

Staring at a screen for a long time can strain your eyes, but there are ways to protect them

Optometrists recommend taking a 20-second break every 20 minutes to look at something at least 20 feet away, among other tips to avoid eye fatigue.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vision
Eye Strain Brooke LaValley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Extended computer use can lead to eye strain. The American Optometric Association offers several tips to prevent it, including taking 20-second breaks every 20 minutes to look at something 20 feet away. Above, Elijah Chapman uses a computer at the Downtown branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library in Ohio last summer.

If your eyes are dry and irritated after staring at your computer or other digital devices, you may be experiencing eye strain, health experts say.

With the advent of smartphones, laptops, tablets and other devices, screens are everywhere, and people frequently switch from one to another, causing more frequent eye problems.

MOREHow often should jeans be washed to keep them germ-free? Less often than you might think

The COVID-19 pandemic aggravated the situation when people were isolated at home, increasing the screen use of Americans in their 20s to 28.5 hours per week in 2020 from 25.9 hours per week in 2018, according to a study by the National Institutes of Health.

Similarly, a 2022 survey by the American Optometric Association revealed that the average gamer spent more than 8 hours a day on screens and has suffered from various eye-related symptoms.

"I've seen a huge amount of patients experiencing symptoms that are attributed to the amount of time they spend on some sort of visual device," Dr. Mina Massaro-Giordano, co-director of the Penn Dry Eye & Ocular Surface Center, said in a Penn Medicine blog post last year. "If you push your eyes too hard, they'll fire back."

Massaro-Giordani identified Computer Vision Syndrome as characterized by dry eyes, itchy eyes, red eyes and/or blurred vision. Headaches, neck aches and back aches also may result from prolonged screen time.

Many of the gamers surveyed by the American Optometric Association said they knew about the ramifications of long-term screen usage, although only 46% reported getting a comprehensive annual eye exam, as the association recommends.

Research shows that people who stare at screens for long periods blink less than they normally do, which can lead to dry, itchy, irritated eyes, experts say.

Blinking is important because it flushes dirt and particles that can disrupt our vision and drops fresh layers of tears on our eyes to keep them lubricated, preventing them from drying out.

Children experiencing eye fatigue, also known as asthenopia, may experience headaches, fatigue and eye pain – and may lose interest in reading and other tasks, according to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Studies show that children who spend more time inside than outdoors, a possible byproduct of using devices, are more likely to develop nearsightedness, or myopia.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology does not recommend the use of blue screen on electronic devices, saying there is "no scientific evidence that blue light from digital devices" damages eyes.

How can you prevent eye fatigue? 

Here are some suggestions from the American Optometric Association:

• Rest your eyes by using the 20-20-20 rule: At least every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and view something 20 feet away. The AOA further recommends that users take a 15-minute break for every two hours they spend on their electronic devices.

• Maintain a comfortable viewing distance: Use the zoom feature to see small print and details, rather than bringing the device closer to your eyes, which taxes the visual system.

• Adjust the lighting: Room lighting should be about the same as the brightness of the screen of an electronic device, not significantly brighter or dimmer.

• Position yourself: Sit with your back supported and your feet on the floor or on a foot stand. You also can stand at a properly adjusted standing desk. Keep the top of the screen no higher than eye level, with the screen angled away about 15 to 20 degrees.

• Power down before you turn in: Turn off your electronic devices at least one hour before bed.

• Get annual eye exams: The earlier a vision problem is detected and treated, the more likely it is that treatment will be successful.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vision Philadelphia Screens Eyes

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Gene Waddy

Supplier diversity is a key ingredient to business success

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

8 teens injured in shooting at SEPTA bus stop in Northeast Philly
SEPTA Shooting Burholme

Personal Finance

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Addiction

A law-and-order approach to Philly's overdose crisis will have grave effects, harm reduction advocates say
Overdose Prevention Kensington

Movies

Colman Domingo stars with formerly incarcerated actors in 'Sing Sing'
Sing Sing Colman Domingo

Phillies

Phillies 2024 preview: Bryce Harper's new role finds him as full-time first base
Bryce-Harper-2023-NLCS-Diamondbacks-Phillies

Family-Friendly

Philly Bike Expo is cycling back to convention center this month
Philly Bike Expo convention center

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved