Staring at a screen for a long time can strain your eyes, but there are ways to protect them

If your eyes are dry and irritated after staring at your computer or other digital devices, you may be experiencing eye strain, health experts say.

With the advent of smartphones, laptops, tablets and other devices, screens are everywhere, and people frequently switch from one to another, causing more frequent eye problems.

The COVID-19 pandemic aggravated the situation when people were isolated at home, increasing the screen use of Americans in their 20s to 28.5 hours per week in 2020 from 25.9 hours per week in 2018, according to a study by the National Institutes of Health.

Similarly, a 2022 survey by the American Optometric Association revealed that the average gamer spent more than 8 hours a day on screens and has suffered from various eye-related symptoms.

"I've seen a huge amount of patients experiencing symptoms that are attributed to the amount of time they spend on some sort of visual device," Dr. Mina Massaro-Giordano, co-director of the Penn Dry Eye & Ocular Surface Center, said in a Penn Medicine blog post last year. "If you push your eyes too hard, they'll fire back."

Massaro-Giordani identified Computer Vision Syndrome as characterized by dry eyes, itchy eyes, red eyes and/or blurred vision. Headaches, neck aches and back aches also may result from prolonged screen time.

Many of the gamers surveyed by the American Optometric Association said they knew about the ramifications of long-term screen usage, although only 46% reported getting a comprehensive annual eye exam, as the association recommends.

Research shows that people who stare at screens for long periods blink less than they normally do, which can lead to dry, itchy, irritated eyes, experts say.

Blinking is important because it flushes dirt and particles that can disrupt our vision and drops fresh layers of tears on our eyes to keep them lubricated, preventing them from drying out.

Children experiencing eye fatigue, also known as asthenopia, may experience headaches, fatigue and eye pain – and may lose interest in reading and other tasks, according to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Studies show that children who spend more time inside than outdoors, a possible byproduct of using devices, are more likely to develop nearsightedness, or myopia.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology does not recommend the use of blue screen on electronic devices, saying there is "no scientific evidence that blue light from digital devices" damages eyes.

How can you prevent eye fatigue?

Here are some suggestions from the American Optometric Association: