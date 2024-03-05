More Health:

March 05, 2024

How often should jeans be washed to keep them germ-free? Less often than you might think

More than half of people launder them after several wears, a new poll shows. But unless you're a germophobe, you can pull way back.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Germs
Blue Jeans Bacteria Courtenay Harris Bond/PhillyVoice

You may be washing your blue jeans more than you need to be, unless you're a germaphobe, experts say.

Levi Strauss helped invent blue jeans in 1873, and ever since then, people have been wondering how often they should wash their 501s.

In an effort to support global water-saving efforts, Levi Strauss & Co. urged buyers in the mid-2000s to wash jeans as infrequently as possible. Back then, Levi Strauss even promoted the idea of freezing jeans as an alternative to washing – a method that scientist Stephen Craig Cary debunked in Smithsonian Magazine.

MOREPregnant women who receive mental health support are less likely to develop postpartum depression, study shows

Most of the bacteria on your jeans probably started growing on your own body, Cary told Smithsonian in 2011. 

"I would suggest that you either raise the temperature to 121 degrees Celsius for at least 10 minutes, or just wash them!" Cary said. "The latter surely is the best alternative to save energy."

A recent Instagram poll of more than 6,500 people, conducted by MarthaStewart.com, found that 57% of respondents washed their jeans after a few wears, while 13% washed them after every single wear. A tiny group totaling 2% admitted that they never washed their jeans, and 29% said they tossed their jeans in the laundry only when they had to.

Real Simple recommends washing jeans after every four to five wears as the best protection against bacteria. But if you're not a germaphobe, you can pull way back, experts say.

"The less you wash them, the better, especially denim with any elastane (stretch)," Nicole Russo, a private stylist based in New York City, told Real Simple last year. "When you wash your denim, you're putting it through a beating, and each cycle breaks down the fabric."

In one informal experiment, a Canadian student went 15 months without washing his jeans. When he and one of his professors tested them, the amount of bacteria growth was similar to levels seen after two weeks. 

"I expected to find some bacteria associated with the lower intestine such as E. coli, but was surprised to find there weren't any, just lots of normal skin bacteria," his University of Alberta professor, Rachel McQueen, said in 2011. "This shows that, in this case at least, the bacteria growth is no higher if the jeans aren't washed regularly."

Unless you're in construction or doing other heavy-duty work, washing your jeans every 10 wears should be enough, the internet consensus seems to be. Another reason to wash your jeans more frequently might be if you frequently wear them in warm, humid weather.

"Most people wash their jeans way too often," Patric Richardson, founder of The Laundry Evangelist, told MarthaStewart.com.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Germs Philadelphia Bacteria Laundry Jeans

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Gene Waddy

Supplier diversity is a key ingredient to business success

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Police apprehend suspect wanted in fatal shootings at Fairmount Park
Fairmount Park Suspect

Personal Finance

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Fitness

Your heart changes in size and shape with exercise – this can lead to health problems for some athletes and gym rats
Athletic Heart Running

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts' new South Philly shop looks to be its biggest yet – by a lot
Federal Donuts Wolf Street

Flyers

Tyson Foerster finds goal-scoring touch right when the Flyers need it most
Tyson-Foerster-Goal-Celebration-Flyers-Lightning-NHL-2.28.24.jpg

Performances

Broadway musical 'Frozen' makes Philadelphia debut this month
frozen broadway musical philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved