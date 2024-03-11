Two suspects arrested for SEPTA bus stop shooting that injured 8 Northeast High students, reports say

Police have arrested two suspects tied to the mass shooting of eight teenagers who were waiting to board a SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia last week, according to multiple reports.

Philadelphia police declined to share details about the arrests ahead of a press conference scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday. 6ABC reported that in addition to the two arrests, police also recovered at least one weapon they believe was used in the shooting.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Cottman and Rising Sun avenues in Burholme. Three gunmen fired more than 30 shots at a group of people at a bus stop and then fled in a stolen vehicle driven by a fourth person, investigators said.

All eight of the teens who were injured attend Northeast High School, which is about 3/4 of a mile from where the shooting took place.

Surveillance video shows three suspects emerging from a dark blue Hyundai Sonata that was parked in the Dunkin' Donuts lot near the intersection. After the shooting, they can be seen getting back into the car, which fled the scene.

Police found the vehicle later that night and determined that it had been stolen the weekend before the shooting. Another stolen car, a gray Kia Sportage, had been parked at the location where the Hyundai was originally reported stolen. Police believe the suspects left the Kia and then stole the Hyundai used in the shooting. Both cars are being held as evidence, police said.

Northeast High School welcomed back its 11th and 12th grade students Monday. The school had gone virtual after the shooting last week. Those students will have virtual classes again Tuesday as the ninth and 10th grade students return to the building. The phased return is allowing "more small group and individualized support," the school said in a statement. Crisis counselors will remain at the school to provide emotional support to the Northeast High community.

Philadelphia police and school safety officers plan to maintain a visible presence in the area around Northeast High and nearby bus routes.

The shooting was one of several last week that involved SEPTA buses. Another shooting at a bus stop near Broad Street and Godfrey Avenue in Ogontz left a 17-year-old boy dead and four others injured. Police are still searching for the two gunmen in that shooting. Eleven teenagers were injured in the Ogontz and Burholme shootings. Authorities are investigating whether there are any links between the two shootings.