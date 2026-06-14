Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: S Cole Wisniewski

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for seventh-round safety Cole Wisniewski.



EAGLES ROOKIE COMP SERIES

Makai Lemon | Eli Stowers | Markel Bell | Cole Payton | Micah Morris

Wisniewski is a big safety at 6'3, 219 whose comfort area is near the line of scrimmage and in run support. In the past, the Eagles have taken safeties with Wisniewski's size and tried to convert them into linebackers. Some recent examples of that include Jacoby Stevens (sixth round, 2021) and Nate Gerry (fifth round, 2017).

As you can see in the following highlight reel, Wisniewski likes to play downhill, and he is a physical tackler:

Wisniewski is an older prospect at 24 years old who was at North Dakota State for five years before transferring to Texas Tech in 2025. In his final season at Texas Tech, Wisniewski started all 14 games, making 78 tackles (6 for loss), with a sack, 2 forced fumbles, and 6 pass breakups.

After the draft, Howie Roseman comped Wisniewski to former undrafted Eagles safety Reed Blankenship, who departed in free agency this offseason.

Howie Roseman on Cole Wisniewski: "Really instinctive. Got great ball skills. He's a physical player. Obviously, there's some reminder of a guy we won the Super Bowl with. Those are tough shoes to fill. But when you watch him, you saw some of the things you liked on Reed… — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 26, 2026

I'll comp Wisniewski to another player Roseman likes (or at least liked at one time), Raiders hybrid safety/linebacker. If the Eagles hadn't selected Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 draft, they would have taken Chinn.

Just like Wisniewski played at an FCS school at North Dakota State, Chinn played at an FCS school at Southern Illinois. Wisniewski and Chinn have very similar size, though Chinn is a better athlete. Wisniewski is 6'3, 219; Chinn is listed at 6'3, 220.

To be clear, this is a lofty comp. Chinn has been a starter his entire pro career, and Wisniewski will have to fight to earn a roster spot, much less a role at all in the regular defense. But, I imagine that whatever the Eagles liked about Chinn in 2020 (big hustle player who tackles well and can cover tight ends), they probably also like about Wisniewski.

Here's a highlight reel of Chinn from college. When you compare it to the video of Wisniewski above, you can see the similar aggressiveness of each players, though again, Chinn is clearly a better athlete.

Wisniewski isn't likely to carve out a starting role for the Eagles, but he could be effective in a dime linebacker type of role and do some of the same types of things as Chinn.

Next up: iDL Uar Bernard