More Sports:

June 14, 2026

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: S Cole Wisniewski

Eagles seventh-round rookie safety Cole Wisniewski, a big prospect who can play around the line of scrimmage, has a play style that resembles another NFL hybrid defensive back.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
060326ColeWisniewski Jimmy/for PhillyVoice

Eagles S Cole Wisniewski is a big prospect who plays around the line of scrimmage. Can he make the 53 out of camp?

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for seventh-round safety Cole Wisniewski.

EAGLES ROOKIE COMP SERIES

Makai Lemon | Eli Stowers | Markel Bell | Cole Payton | Micah Morris

Wisniewski is a big safety at 6'3, 219 whose comfort area is near the line of scrimmage and in run support. In the past, the Eagles have taken safeties with Wisniewski's size and tried to convert them into linebackers. Some recent examples of that include Jacoby Stevens (sixth round, 2021) and Nate Gerry (fifth round, 2017).

As you can see in the following highlight reel, Wisniewski likes to play downhill, and he is a physical tackler:

Wisniewski is an older prospect at 24 years old who was at North Dakota State for five years before transferring to Texas Tech in 2025. In his final season at Texas Tech, Wisniewski started all 14 games, making 78 tackles (6 for loss), with a sack, 2 forced fumbles, and 6 pass breakups.

After the draft, Howie Roseman comped Wisniewski to former undrafted Eagles safety Reed Blankenship, who departed in free agency this offseason.

I'll comp Wisniewski to another player Roseman likes (or at least liked at one time), Raiders hybrid safety/linebacker Jeremy Chinn. If the Eagles hadn't selected Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 draft, they would have taken Chinn.

Just like Wisniewski played at an FCS school at North Dakota State, Chinn played at an FCS school at Southern Illinois. Wisniewski and Chinn have very similar size, though Chinn is a better athlete. Wisniewski is 6'3, 219; Chinn is listed at 6'3, 220.

To be clear, this is a lofty comp. Chinn has been a starter his entire pro career, and Wisniewski will have to fight to earn a roster spot, much less a role at all in the regular defense. But, I imagine that whatever the Eagles liked about Chinn in 2020 (big hustle player who tackles well and can cover tight ends), they probably also like about Wisniewski.

Here's a highlight reel of Chinn from college. When you compare it to the video of Wisniewski above, you can see the similar aggressiveness of each players, though again, Chinn is clearly a better athlete.


Wisniewski isn't likely to carve out a starting role for the Eagles, but he could be effective in a dime linebacker type of role and do some of the same types of things as Chinn.

Next up: iDL Uar Bernard

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia rookie comps Cole Wisniewski

Featured

Cross Estate - Back side of entrance

7 secret destinations to explore in NJ
Crowds at Wiggins Park

Free World Cup fan festival with match screenings, live music and food is coming to Camden

Just In

Must Read

Education

Philly school district will not cut jobs after city commits to finding funding

school district staff cuts

Sponsored

6/25-27: Free World Cup fan festival

Crowds at Wiggins Park

Men's Health

Getting men to adopt healthier habits requires persistence, patience and public attention — but it can be done

Men Healthy Habits

Entertainment

Going to the FIFA Fan Festival? Here's what to do around Lemon Hill between World Cup matches

Lemon Hill attractions

Outdoors

More than 20 free outdoor movie nights are coming to Philly parks this summer and fall

Friday Night Flicks Welsh Fountain 2 2023

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Another candidate to replace Daryl Morey, Jared McCain keeps surging and more

Olshey 5.16.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved