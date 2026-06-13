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June 13, 2026

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: OG Micah Morris

Athletic and with great size, but also in need of polish, Eagles rookie OG Micah Morris bares some resemblance to a recent Super Bowl champion lineman.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
060226MicahMorris Jimmy/for PhillyVoice

I promise you that's Micah Morris.

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for sixth-round guard Micah Morris.

EAGLES ROOKIE COMP SERIES

Makai Lemon | Eli Stowers | Markel Bell | Cole Payton

Morris was enrolled at Georgia for five season, but he only had 19 career starts. He is unpolished, but he is big (6'5, 334) and athletically gifted.

Morris ran a 5.09 and broad jumped 9'4" at 334 pounds. That's impressive. However, he also plays with poor technique and leverage, which will have to get corrected in the NFL. 

Still, there are moments where you can see his talent. A quick taste (video via Devin Jackson):

The player who we'll comp Morris to is Seahawks RG Anthony Bradford, who like Morris played at a major SEC program (LSU), and who has impressive size-athleticism measurables:

Measurable Micah Morris Anthony Bradford 
Height 6'5 6'4 
Weight 334 332 
Arm length 33 5/8" 33 1/2" 
Hand size 10 3/8" 9 1/2" 
10-yard split 1.73 1.74 
40 time 5.09 5.08 
Broad jump 112" 106" 
Bench reps 29 34 


Like Morris, Bradford is sloppy as a technician, so much so that he pretty routinely has comically bad plays. Like here in the Super Bowl, where he gets beaten by Milton Williams, but then RB Kenneth Walker picks Williams up, only to have Bradford block Walker off of Williams, lol.

But then also, Bradford will have plays where you can kind of get why the Seahawks keep putting him out there, presumably trying to get him to play to his capabilities more consistently. Again, he's the RG below:

I suppose I'm projecting a similar roller coaster ride for Morris, if he's able to get on the field.

Next up: S Cole Wisniewski

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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