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June 09, 2026

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: QB Cole Payton

The Eagles drafted an inexperienced fifth round QB this spring. Who does his game remind us of?

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
0503262ColePayton Jimmy/for PhillyVoice

Eagles QB Cole Payton

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for fifth-round quarterback Cole Payton.

EAGLES ROOKIE COMP SERIES

Makai Lemon | Eli Stowers | Markel Bell

Payton was a one-year starter at NDSU, and against lower level competition. But, he's 6'3, 232, and he runs a 4.56 40, so he certainly has appealing size and athletic measurables.

In his one year as a starter, Payton completed 161 of 224 passes (71.9%) for 2719 yards (12.1 YPA!), 16 TDs, and 4 INTs. He ran 136 times for 777 yards and 13 TDs. Payton is a developmental quarterback, but he has talent. Here's a highlight reel, and as you'll see Payton is a lefty: 

A common player Payton has been comped to because of his running ability is Taysom Hill, who played quarterback, tight end, running back, and a variety of special teams roles over the years for the Saints.

If we're just looking purely at quarterbacks, the player Payton reminds me of a bit is Mitchell Trubisky.

To begin, their physical measurables:

Measurable Cole Payton Mitchell Trubisky 
Height 6'3 6'2 
Weight 232 222 
Hand size 10 1/4" 9 1/2" 
40 time 4.56 4.67 
3-cone 7.12 6.87 
20-yard shuttle 4.36 4.25 


Both quarterbacks have solid builds and can run a little. Both quarterbacks were also just one-year starters in college, and they had both had efficient TD-INT ratios and high completion percentages:

 QuarterbackComp-Att (Comp %) Yards (YPA) TD-INT Rush yards 
Trubisky (UNC) 304-447 (68.0%3748 (8.4) 30-6 308 
Payton (NDSU)161-224 (71.9%2719 (12.1) 16-4 777 


Like Payton, Trubisky could make off-schedule plays and throw on the run. He also made plays with his legs.

As you can see in the above videos, Trubisky and Payton both threw with good touch to all three levels of the field, though Trubisky had better arm strength.

Trubisky got wildly over-drafted at No. 2 overall. Payton probably got a little under-drafted in the fifth round.

Next up: OG Micah Morris

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia rookie comps Cole Payton

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