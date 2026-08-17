Report: Former Sixers forward Trendon Watford joining New Orleans Pelicans

Former Sixers forward Trendon Watford has agreed to a one-year, veteran’s minimum contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN.

Watford denied a recent report that he was going to move overseas to play for Valencia Basket, and now he will indeed remain in the NBA for his sixth season.

In his lone season with the Sixers, Watford served as a valuable presence in the locker room, but his production as a point forward came and went.

Watford's season in Philadelphia had some highs — including a triple-double in his first start with the team on Nov. 8 — but his lack of utility as a defender or shooter made it an uphill battle for him to secure a rotation role on a permanent basis, as two-way signees Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker both outperformed him.



Watford, 25, logged 53 appearances (seven starts) for the Sixers last year, averaging 16.3 minutes, 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 51.5 percent from the field.

