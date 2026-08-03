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August 03, 2026

Report: Former Sixers forward Trendon Watford nearing move to Spain

Trendon Watford averaged 16.3 minutes, 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 53 games in his lone year with the Sixers.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Watford 6.30.26 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

As expected, Trendon Watford's Sixers tenure is over.

After having his team option declined by the Sixers on June 29, power forward Trendon Watford is nearing an agreement to join Valencia Basket in Spain, according to a report from Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews.

Watford, 25, signed a two-year contract with the Sixers last summer which included the $2.8 million team option for 2026-27. The Sixers declined it with no plans to retain him. A source told PhillyVoice after the decision was made that Watford was unlikely to return.

In his lone season in Philadelphia, Watford briefly earned the Sixers' starting power forward job – and posted a 20-point triple-double in his first start – but, between multiple injuries coming at bad times and a set of skills which proved to not be particularly helpful on this roster, he fell out of favor.

The best thing Watford had going for him in Philadelphia was his popularity within the locker room; Watford and Tyrese Maxey have been very close friends for a long time and were thrilled to finally be teammates. Watford was well-liked across the locker room, often credited for keeping the team's spirits high.

Ultimately, Watford's style as a point forward without a reliable shooting stroke or defensive utility made it hard for him to carve out a consistent role in Philadelphia.

UPDATE: Shortly after the report surfaced that he was joining Valencia Basket, Watford made the following social-media post:

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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