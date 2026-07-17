Sixers film study: Where Dean Wade can impact winning – plus where he cannot

The first free-agency signing new Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey made as a lead decision-maker in the NBA: giving a four-year contract worth up to $38.7 million ($30 million guaranteed) to a player yet to average more than 6.0 points or 4.9 shot attempts per game in an NBA season.

Gansey knows Dean Wade very well. He is credited by many – Wade included – for helping the Cleveland Cavaliers unearth a two-way forward and kickstarting his rise to one of the better perimeter defenders in the NBA. Wade parlayed his rise into generational wealth, and barring a certain free-agent forward with Cleveland ties following him to Philadelphia, Wade is set to slot into Sixers head coach Nick Nurse's starting lineup.

For a player whose line in the box score is typically unremarkable, Wade is regarded as very impactful. What makes the 29-year-old a difference-maker? Where do his shortcomings come into play?

Another film study, this time focused on the Sixers' (currently) projected starting power forward:

Versatile perimeter defense

The primary driver of Wade's value during his time in Cleveland was that the Cavaliers could rely on him to take on any defensive assignment on the perimeter. Wade is not just a very good defender, he is also one of the most versatile players in the NBA on that end of the floor. He can legitimately guard one through four on the positional spectrum – at least – and that sort of versatility offers a head coach lots of optionality in crafting lineups and matchups.

Between Wade, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe, the Sixers have three players with experience guarding elite players on a consistent basis. Brown can defend like-sized wings and many guards, while Edgecombe is only an option against fellow smalls. But Wade is an option to defend just about anybody.

Take Cleveland's playoff run from last season as an example. In the first round, Wade spent the vast majority of a seven-game series defending Toronto Raptors forwards Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes. They are very different players – Ingram is a high-volume mid-range shot-taker; Barnes is a physical downhill attacker with stronger playmaking chops – and Wade was comfortable against them both:

Dean Wade spent much of the Cleveland Cavaliers' first-round series victory defending Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes: pic.twitter.com/1y81F9tgJl — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) July 16, 2026

In the second round, Wade took on the assignment of defending Detroit Pistons MVP candidate Cade Cunningham. While Cunningham functions as a point guard and Wade had to tail him like one, he is listed at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds – a strong wing frame. Cunningham can often overwhelm defenders with physicality, but the 6-foot-9, 228-pound Wade would not allow that:

Dean Wade's one-on-one defense against Cade Cunningham was critical to the Cleveland Cavaliers' second-round series victory in last year's playoffs: pic.twitter.com/TEFDXB48HE — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) July 16, 2026

The came the Eastern Conference Finals, during which Wade's Cavaliers were swept by Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on their run to a championship. Even in a four-game series, Brunson took a ton of shots against Cleveland. Many of them came immediately after screens that forced Wade to leave the Brunson assignment. New York got Brunson going by attacking James Harden (and, to a lesser extent, Donovan Mitchell).

That is not to say Wade could have locked up Brunson time and time again, but despite his 6-foot-9 frame he more than held his own against a much smaller player regarded as one of the single toughest one-on-one covers in the NBA:

Of Jalen Brunson's 78 field goal attempts during the Eastern Conference Finals, only 14 came against Dean Wade. Some of Wade's one-on-one stops against the eventual NBA Finals MVP: pic.twitter.com/hHtmgn5Pfn — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) July 16, 2026

Nurse can use Wade all over the positional spectrum throughout the season. That could be particularly beneficial as he tries to ensure every lineup he plays has enough bandwidth to survive on that end of the floor with less-than-ideal personnel.

MORE: LeBron James has 'a focus' on Sixers, Cavaliers and Heat

Three-point shooting

Wade has consistently been solid from beyond the arc. His volume last season was just a tick behind what the Sixers got from Kelly Oubre Jr., the player Wade is replacing, but the newcomer has been far more accurate at much higher volume over the last three years:

Season Wade 3P% Wade 3PA per 100 possessions Oubre 3P% Oubre 3PA per 100 possessions 2023-24 39.1 9.0 31.1 7.8 2024-25 36.0 8.5 29.3 5.7 2025-26 36.2 7.1 36.0 7.3



Wade is taller than Oubre – which should help him get shots up over contests a bit more – but he has generally not been quite as ambitious on contested threes as Oubre. He does have a better track record shooting on the move; the Sixers are not going to have Wade run around screens like JJ Redick but he can relocate and fire:



Dean Wade shot 36.2 percent on three-point attempts in 2025-26, just about entirely on catch-and-shoot looks, though some of them come on the move. pic.twitter.com/SC9jJDMZ4m — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) July 16, 2026

Oubre shot 10-for-39 from beyond the arc during the Sixers' 11 playoff games last season. It was a crushing development for their half-court offense, as both the Boston Celtics and Knicks became progressively comfortable abandoning him entirely, oftentimes in the corners. Wade, meanwhile, made exactly 40 percent of his looks from the corner last year:

Dean Wade shot 32-80 (40.0 percent) on corner three-point attempts in 2025-26: pic.twitter.com/SS9EQezUeC — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) July 16, 2026

Wade has Oubre beat when it comes to three-point shooting, but Oubre provided helpful doses of secondary scoring, especially with short bursts to the rim at the end of the shot clock and other off-the-dribble buckets. That is where Wade will not be able to contribute.

MORE: Will Jaylen Brown stunt VJ Edgecombe's development?

On-ball offense

It would certainly be fair to characterize Wade as a "3&D player," though it should also be noted that he is an excellent rebounder for his position.

An example of how little on-ball offense he provides: the following video features every single three-point shot Wade made last season without the benefit of an assist:

The only unassisted three-point make of Dean Wade's entire 2025-26 season: pic.twitter.com/8ubawfk7du — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) July 16, 2026

So, if it was not clear enough based on his aforementioned career-highs in points per game and shot attempts per game, Wade is a non-creator offensively. He will never be a player the Sixers throw the ball to expecting him to generate a shot for himself or for a teammate. He can finish plays – typically by spotting up from beyond the arc – but that will be the extent of his offensive usage.

SIXERS FILM STUDIES

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